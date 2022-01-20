Glens Falls schedules public information meetings on citywide revaluation

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls is currently in the process of executing its first citywide revaluation of all property values in the city since 2005.

The city has scheduled four public information meetings that are open to all residents and owners of real property. Representatives of KLW Appraisal Group, and Susan McEnaney, the city assessor, will be providing an overview of the project during these meetings and will be available to answer any questions.

McEnaney met a city resident who told her that her home did not have an enclosed porch that had been previously assessed. McEnaney told the resident to update the information online.

“We just want them to know about the meetings and to go to our website to look over their inventory and their data and everything. Make sure it’s all correct,” she said.

The city has updated its online property information as a part of the project. Information regarding each individual property can be found on the “Assessment” page of the city’s website.

The new database being used is Image Mate Online.

The application lets property owners review information and provide feedback regarding their specific property data, such as the number of bedrooms or bathrooms in a home.

The “Assessment” page of the city’s website will have instructions on how to utilize the application.

If there are things a property owner wanted to update or change, the owner would provide their email along with their request for KLW to review.

“It’s not just going to change it,” McEnaney said. “We want to make sure you’re not a nasty neighbor.”

She said that it is important to complete a revaluation every five or six years. McEnaney has been pushing for one because of the fact that there have been different assessors with different techniques.

McEnaney has been involved with the city since 2014, when she became the real property clerk. She took over her current role in 2018.

She wants to hit the reset button with this revaluation.

“I just want to start working with a clean slate, and everybody where they’re supposed to be,” she said.

McEnaney plans to conduct revaluations every five or six years starting with this one. She said that the city works with New York state to make sure their equalization rate stays around a certain figure. The goal is to keep it above 95%. It currently sits at 75%.

“If you have a $100,000 home, you’re paying taxes on $75,000,” she said. “The revaluation will bring it up to 100%.”

McEnaney said that people think that their taxes are automatically going to increase as a result of the revaluation. She said that isn't the case.

She said it is possible for someone with a house worth $300,000 to only be paying taxes on $120,000, while someone else is over-assessed and paying more than they should be paying.

“This evens it out to everybody’s paying what they should,” she said.

Deadlines for updated property information will be addressed during the upcoming meetings, according to McEnaney. The city is urging the public to attend one of these meetings either in-person or through the city’s YouTube page.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

