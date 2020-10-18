Glens Falls schedules budget workshops

GLENS FALLS — The city is gearing up for a budget season unlike any other.

A series of Common Council budget review workshops are scheduled to take place Tuesday and Wednesday. The workshops are the first in a series of steps city officials must go through before adopting a final budget by the end of the fiscal year on Dec. 31.

Mayor Dan Hall has yet to submit a budget proposal, but one is expected before the workshops begin on Tuesday, according to Mike Mender, Hall’s assistant.

Members of the public will not be able to attend the meetings due to COVID restrictions, but the meetings will be recorded and uploaded to the city’s YouTube channel.

A public hearing will be scheduled to give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed budget before it is formally adopted.

The meetings will allow council members to hear directly from department heads, who will provide an insight into their needs for the upcoming fiscal year and how finances have been impacted by the pandemic.

But the city is facing a sharp drop in sales tax revenue and potential cuts in state funding as New York looks to address is own financial woes brought on by the pandemic.