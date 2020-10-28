Glens Falls schedules budget hearing

GLENS FALLS — A public hearing has been scheduled for next month to give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the city’s proposed $19.1 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

The city’s Common Council on Tuesday set a hearing date for Nov. 10 at 7:20 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually because of restrictions put in place by the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed budget would raise the city’s tax rate to $13.43 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That’s an increase of 27 cents, or 2%, from the current year.

The city’s tax levy would increase to $10.4 million under the proposal, and spending would be reduced by just under $400,000 from the current year to $19.1 million.

No layoffs will take place under the proposal and employees are still scheduled to receive their raises. A copy of the proposed budget can be found by visiting cityofglensfalls.com/DocumentCenter/View/6141/

