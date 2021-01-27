Glens Falls says no to sports

Glens Falls City School District athletes will not be playing any winter sports at school this year.

Superintendent Paul Jenkins announced the decision Wednesday afternoon after consulting with coaches, county health officials, the district physician and others, he said.

He "paused" winter sports just before Christmas after a sleepover party was hosted at a teacher's house and led to at least 12 Warren County residents testing positive for coronavirus.

The decision Wednesday means that those teams - boys swimming, bowling, Nordic skiing, and Alpine skiing - will not return to practices or competitions. Their seasons have come to an end.

Also, basketball, wrestling, ice hockey, and cheerleading teams will not start this year, even if Warren County Public Health officials decide to allow winter sports. The county is expected to make a decision this week.

"Suspending all athletics aligns with the district’s main focus right now: keeping our school buildings open for in-person instruction within the safety guidelines we have established," Jenkins said in a statement.