Glens Falls, Saratoga Springs to receive additional federal funding
The cities of Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs will receive its third helping of federal funding through the CARES Act. 

Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced New York state localities will receive more than $73 million across 43 municipalities and other nonentitlements. Both praised the funding in separate statements.

Locally, Glens Falls will receive $162,525 and Saratoga Springs will receive $358,743.

The funding will be allocated by the Office of Community Planning and Development, which is part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The total eligible funding will go directly to the localities from the Secretary of HUD, Ben Carson, upon application.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

Gillibrand
Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks from a podium in a visit to Glens Falls on Thursday to call on the federal government to extend the Paycheck Protection Program. 

 Jackson Gerker
