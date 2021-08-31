Glens Falls, Saratoga hospitals see increase in vaccine rates ahead of state deadline

More than 90% of Glens Falls Hospital employees have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the state’s Sept. 27 deadline, requiring all health care workers to be at least partially vaccinated.

The hospital has continued to reach out to those who have yet to be vaccinated to update their status and provide them with information. But some employees are still undecided, while others are refusing, said Ray Agnew, a hospital spokesman.

“Some staff have started the vaccination process, some are choosing not to and some are still undecided,” he said in an email. “We are providing resources to any employee who had questions to help with their decision.”

Glens Falls Hospital employs 2,300 people.

Agnew said a number of unvaccinated employees have said they plan to get vaccinated, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision last week to grant full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older.

But he said he didn't know whether FDA approval played a role in their decision.