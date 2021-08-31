Glens Falls, Saratoga hospitals see increase in vaccine rates ahead of state deadline

More than 90% of Glens Falls Hospital employees have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the state’s Sept. 27 deadline, requiring all health care workers to be at least partially vaccinated.
The hospital has continued to reach out to those who have yet to be vaccinated to update their status and provide them with information. But some employees are still undecided, while others are refusing, said Ray Agnew, a hospital spokesman.
“Some staff have started the vaccination process, some are choosing not to and some are still undecided,” he said in an email. “We are providing resources to any employee who had questions to help with their decision.”
Glens Falls Hospital employs 2,300 people.
Agnew said a number of unvaccinated employees have said they plan to get vaccinated, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision last week to grant full approval to the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 and older.
But he said he didn't know whether FDA approval played a role in their decision.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the vaccine mandate for all health care workers in the state, including nursing home employees, in the wake of surging cases brought on by the highly transmissible delta variant.
Health care workers were among the first to receive access to the COVID vaccines.
But as vaccine rates have slowed, governments and businesses have begun to issue mandates to bolster rates and ensure safety for employees.
The requirements have met with stiff pushback from those who are vaccine-hesitant and others who believe the shots are unsafe, despite a growing body of scientific research that says otherwise.
Locally, dozens of people, including employees from Glens Falls Hospital, gathered Aug. 20 at Centennial Circle to rally against the mandate.
Several hospital employees expressed concerns about long-term side effects of the vaccines and said they would relocate to other states for work rather than get inoculated.
Others in attendance dismissed the pandemic as a hoax, despite the more than 600,000 deaths caused by the virus nationwide.
At Saratoga Hospital, 88% of the 3,104 employees have been partially vaccinated, according to Peter Hopper, a spokesman for the hospital.
Hopper said there has been an increase in employees getting vaccinated, although he didn't know whether that was related to the FDA approval.
He added that several people have resigned, but he doesn't know if the vaccine mandate played a role in their departure.
The hospital has hosted several information sessions for vaccine-hesitant employees and continues to provide information to those who are concerned.
"We continue to have conversations with our currently unvaccinated staff and encourage them to consider the vaccine," Hopper said. "We have provided informational resources and referrals to medical professionals for further conversations."
