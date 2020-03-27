Glens Falls Salvation Army helping those in need with deliveries of food and care items

GLENS FALLS — The Salvation Army in Glens Falls, which serves Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties, is operationg and assisting people during the pandemic, according to Leo Lloyd Jr., captain and commanding officer of the local organization.

People in need are invited to contact the Salvation Army if they require emergency food or personal care items.

The Salvation Army will deliver non-perishable food and personal care supplies to the doorsteps of homes of at-risk populations who cannot get out, Lloyd said. All deliveries will be made to doorsteps or to cars in order to eliminate person-to-person contact to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Call and leave a message at 518-792-1960 and someone will return your call, Lloyd said in an email.

If you need food, visit the Salvation Army's online food pantry for delivery, http://forms.gle/oPFqKoWKGTX7U8HM6, and you can also like the organization's Facebook page to get updates and to stay connected.

"The Salvation Army is committed to helping children, families and individuals who may be affected by COVID-19. We recognize that school shutdowns and social distancing make it difficult for some residents to access the food they need during a state of emergency," Lloyd stated.

Those in need may also prefer to visit the organization's location at 37 Broad St., Glens Falls. Call 518-792-1960 to schedule an appointment.