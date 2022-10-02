Glens Falls Rotary Club honors Elizabeth Hogan with Citizen of the Year award

For 2022, Elizabeth Hogan was chosen as the Citizen of the Year because of her work with the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, according to a Rotary Club news release.

The Rotary Club noted that Hogan was instrumental in adding several attractions to Crandall Park such as disc golf course and a splash pad.

"She has worked tirelessly writing grants, raising outside funds, and consulting with the City of Glens Falls to make Crandall Park an incredible place to spend your free time," the release states. "With Elizabeth having donated so much of her time and energy toward making Crandall Park into so much more than just a park, the Glens Falls Rotary Club felt it was truly fitting to award Elizabeth with this special honor."