Glens Falls Rotary Club announces winners of annual awards

GLENS FALLS — The Rotary Club of Glens Falls recently announced the recipients of its annual awards: Citizen of the Year, Rotarian of the Year and Charter Day Award.

The 2021 recipient of the Citizen of the Year award is Ginelle Jones, director of public health and patient services for Warren County Public Health. The Citizen of the Year award is presented to a non-Rotarian who exemplifies Rotary ideals of service in the local and regional community (Glens Falls, Queensbury, Warren County), according to a news release. The person's professional and personal ethics are also considered.

"Ginelle placed service above self at a time when there was a lot of uncertainty in the world during the pandemic. Her leadership helped to keep our community on track," Rotarians noted in the release. Jones is active in the American Red Cross and is a Medical Advisory Board member for the Double H Ranch in Lake Luzerne.

Jean Lapper, past president of the Rotary Club and longtime Rotary member, was presented with the Rotarian of the Year Award for her leadership and ability to raise funds during a year in which everything was virtual.

"Jean took on a monumental task by chairing the committee which organized the Rotary 5K. It was one of the biggest fundraisers of the year," the club noted.