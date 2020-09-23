Glens Falls revises law requiring demonstration permits

The group’s co-founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.

City officials have denied any wrongdoing in the case. Mayor Dan Hall, Police Chief Anthony Lydon and City Clerk Robert Curtis are all listed as defendants in the case.

Hall on Wednesday said the Common Council altered the law at the recommendation of the city’s lawyers. The changes, he added, aim to address concerns about the law raised during the months-long legal proceeding.

The proposed changes reduce the number of days the city has to issue or deny a permit and better clarifies the difference between a pre-planned demonstration and one that is spontaneous — two key issues with the law raised by a federal judge earlier this year.

“We’re going on the recommendations of our attorneys,” Hall said.

He declined to discuss when city officials first started to talk about making the changes.

An attorney representing APEX said he was glad to see the city would be making changes to its "constitutionally deficient law," but added he was never consulted on any of the proposed changes.