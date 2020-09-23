Glens Falls revises law requiring demonstration permits

GLENS FALLS — Months after a local law requiring demonstration permits landed the city in federal court, a public hearing has been scheduled to discuss proposed changes to the ordinance.
The city’s Common Council on Tuesday scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 13 at 7:25 p.m. to discuss changes to City Code Section 87, which requires anyone looking to hold a demonstration, or “pre-planned gathering,” of 25 or more to first acquire a permit.
Next month’s hearing will be held virtually via the city’s YouTube channel because of COVID-19 restrictions. Residents can weigh in by calling City Hall during the hearing.
“The Common Council of the city of Glens Falls recognizes that certain adjustments to its regulations must be made from time to time in order to preserve the public health, safety and welfare of its residents, and that further modification to ‘Chapter 87, Demonstrations,’ is necessary,” a resolution approving the hearing date reads.
The hearing was set just days after a federal judge on Friday denied the city’s request to lift an injunction that has prevented the city from enforcing certain aspects of the law since July. A federal judge dismissed the city’s argument, ruling the city had no standing to apply for reconsideration.
In June, the group American Patriots Express, or APEX, filed a lawsuit in federal court claiming Section 87 was overly broad and violated the First Amendment “on a number of grounds." The group, whose members back President Donald Trump, also claimed the law gave city officials the ability to delay issuing a demonstration permit for up to 28 days based on an applicant’s political views.
The group’s co-founders, David Vanscoy and Florence Sherman, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old woman from Warren County, are also listed as plaintiffs in the case.
Hall on Wednesday said the Common Council altered the law at the recommendation of the city’s lawyers. The changes, he added, aim to address concerns about the law raised during the months-long legal proceeding.
The proposed changes reduce the number of days the city has to issue or deny a permit and better clarifies the difference between a pre-planned demonstration and one that is spontaneous — two key issues with the law raised by a federal judge earlier this year.
“We’re going on the recommendations of our attorneys,” Hall said.
He declined to discuss when city officials first started to talk about making the changes.
An attorney representing APEX said he was glad to see the city would be making changes to its "constitutionally deficient law," but added he was never consulted on any of the proposed changes.
"We are glad the city has decided to abandon their constitutionally defective law. But since the city hasn't asked our opinion with respect to their new proposed law, we are not going to give them unsolicited legal advice," Adam Giangreco, an APEX lawyer, said in an emailed statement.
How we got here
Section 87 was first approved by the Common Council in February as a way to address concerns about unruly protests taking place in the downtown area.
The law was intended to give city officials advanced notice about any protests so city officials could allocate the necessary resources needed to maintain order and redirect emergency vehicles away from the gatherings.
But in a 50-page ruling handed down in July preventing the city from enforcing the permitting process of the law, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Kahn ruled that the law was overly broad and said plaintiffs had “shown likelihood for success in their First Amendment challenge.”
The law applies only to large demonstrations, or "pre-planned gatherings” of 25 or more people, taking place in any part of the city. However, the law makes no mention of spontaneous demonstrations.
APEX, in its lawsuit, claim most of their demonstrations are put together at the last minute, making it difficult to know if they would rub up against Section 87. Violations of the law carry a $250 fine.
In addition, the law requires the city clerk to either issue or deny a demonstration permit within 14 days of receiving an application. The law, however, included a provision granting the clerk an additional 14 days, so long as written notice was provided to the applicant.
The 28-day period gave the city clerk the ability to delay issuing a permit based on an applicant’s political views, APEX claimed.
City officials have denied that the law is politically motivated, but Kahn, in his ruling, said it was possible that a “politically biased” city employee could delay issuing a permit undetected.
“A politically biased Glens Falls government employee could, entirely undetected, hinder an applicant’s political activism by unnecessarily delaying an application for up to 28 days, without justifying this decision by reference to any statutory standards,” Kahn wrote.
Proposed changes
In response, the city has better defined spontaneous demonstrations, and reduced the number of days the clerk has to issue a permit.
Under the proposed changes, the city clerk must now approve or deny a demonstration permit within seven business days. There is no longer a provision granting an extension.
In addition, the city has clarified what is considered a “spontaneous demonstration,” which it had previously left undefined.
Under the proposed change, a spontaneous demonstration is one “which is not pre-planned or scheduled to take place within seven business days of the date of the demonstration.”
The new provision also encourages those looking to hold a spontaneous demonstration to provide advanced notice to the city’s police department.
“While spontaneous demonstrations are not subject to this chapter’s permit requirements, every person, corporation, partnership or other entity, who hold or caused to be held any spontaneous demonstration, is strongly encouraged to place the city on notice of such spontaneous demonstration,” the proposed change reads.
The city’s Common Council is set to adopt the proposed changes at its next meeting on Oct. 13 immediately following the public hearing.
It’s unclear whether the proposed changes will be enough to alter the direction of the lawsuit.
The city must petition the court to lift the injunction based on the revised law once the changes take effect.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George.
