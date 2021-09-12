Glens Falls reviewing Market Square plans due to cost increase

GLENS FALLS — City officials are reassessing their options after learning the cost to construct a year-round community center along South Street under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative would exceed the allotted budget by more than $2 million.

Economic development officials have been working with Envision Architects of Albany to design the 10,000-square-foot Market Center but are now looking to scale the project back after learning the estimated construction cost for the project would be $6.6 million.

The city has a budget of around $4 million to complete the project, which will double as the home of the Glens Falls Farmers Market and a year-round event center.

Disrupted supply chains brought on by the pandemic have increased the price for construction materials, leading to the higher-than-expected cost, according to Mayor Dan Hall.