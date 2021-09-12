Glens Falls reviewing Market Square plans due to cost increase

GLENS FALLS — City officials are reassessing their options after learning the cost to construct a year-round community center along South Street under the Downtown Revitalization Initiative would exceed the allotted budget by more than $2 million.
Economic development officials have been working with Envision Architects of Albany to design the 10,000-square-foot Market Center but are now looking to scale the project back after learning the estimated construction cost for the project would be $6.6 million.
The city has a budget of around $4 million to complete the project, which will double as the home of the Glens Falls Farmers Market and a year-round event center.
Disrupted supply chains brought on by the pandemic have increased the price for construction materials, leading to the higher-than-expected cost, according to Mayor Dan Hall.
“We’re just trying to refocus and figure out what we can afford and what we have to do to make the changes to get within the budget we have proposed,” he said. “Because of the COVID situation and the supply chains, the pricing of materials have put it a little bit higher than what we anticipated, so we’re going back to the drawing board.”
The Market Center project has been hailed as the centerpiece of the city's DRI — a $10 million state grant received in 2014 to rehab portions of the downtown area and spark economic development.
Officials have been working off a preliminary design created by the LA Group the city unveiled in 2019, Hall said.
He added a decision on the future of the project has yet to be made, but noted a number of options are being looked at, including decreasing the footprint of the building and finding ways to utilize adjacent buildings that will be renovated as part of the DRI.
Earlier this year, the city entered into negotiations with Bonacio Construction to purchase and rehab a pair of city-owned buildings at 45 South St. and 36 Elm St. that sit next to where the Market Center will eventually stand.
Negotiations also include a parcel at 25-33 South St. — the current home of the South Street Pavilion — where a new mixed-used building and multi-story parking garage will be constructed.
Hall said he expects negotiations with the construction company will be completed by the end of the year and said he is confident the project will move forward as expected despite the current setback with the Market Center project.
“I’m not too concerned about it not coming to fruition,” he said. “I think they’re in on that.”
Other aspects of the city's DRI have been moving forward in recent months following months of delay as the state worked to complete an extensive environmental review.
The death of Ed Bartholomew, the city's longtime economic development director responsible for securing the DRI, and the emergence of COVID-19 also slowed things down, Hall said.
But the city has since awarded $235,000 in deferred loans to eight entrepreneurs to either start or expand businesses within the downtown area as part of the GF Business DRIVE program, created using DRI funds as a way to attract new businesses to the downtown area.
Agreements have been approved with seven of the eight businesses that received funding under the program.
A citywide arts trail and streetscaping project along Elm Street are also moving forward, Hall said.
He added that the Market Center project will also be moving forward despite the current situation, and he expects a final design will be completed by the end of the year as originally planned.
"I guess I can say I'm a little disappointed, but I'm still going to do my best, and I know the city's going to do their best, to make this the shining star of South Street," Hall said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.