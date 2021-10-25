Glens Falls reverses course on allowing homecoming activities

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls High School is holding some events as part of the homecoming game this Saturday — a reversal from two weeks ago when school officials declined to grant students’ request, citing the high number of COVID-19 cases.

There will be a powder puff flag football game and class tug-of-war events held outdoors following the 4 p.m. football game, according to district spokeswoman Skye Heritage. The events are weather dependent.

School officials responded to the concerns of a large number of students and community residents who showed up to the Oct. 18 Glens Falls Board of Education meeting to make their case.

Heritage declined to call it a reversal.

“This has always been an ongoing conversation among students and administrators, based on specific pandemic metrics at any given time. Discussions started well before the board meeting, and have continued all the way through today,” she said in an email.

“We keep revisiting options because we want students to have special experiences to feel that sense of camaraderie, and we need to protect our kids within any option the school can provide. We’ve always been open to figuring out new or different ways to celebrate safely, and we will be having this same conversation until COVID dissolves away,” she added.

At last week’s meeting, student Kate Barclay said told the board that students met with both Superintendent of Schools Paul Jenkins and high school Principal Tammy Silvernell and their request was turned down.

“They fear that the events would cause a spike,” Barclay said. “We still think that more accommodations can be made to find a compromise.”

Barclay said students look forward to these events and they generate a lot of school spirit. She realizes that the district’s primary mission is to keep students safe, she said.

“We are hoping we can start somewhere with these events, so over time we can work our way back so we don’t lose the school spirit of these events before it’s too late,” she said.

Junior Eloise Duggal, president of the Student Council, said the vast majority of the student body is willing to make the necessary accommodations in order to have events, which she called a fundamental part of the high school experience.

Senior Nick Westfall said that people focus on physical health and he understands that COVID can have a really bad effect on families and loved ones, but he believes mental health is just as important.

He cited statistics from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the American Medical Association, which found that one in four high school students said that their mental health had worsened during the pandemic.

Also, reports of overdoses among youths ages 13 to 18 years old have increased in the country. He said there needs to be more activities for students after school.

“They go home with their thoughts during a depressing time and not having much to do,” he said.

Superintendent Jenkins said the district’s biggest concern is making sure students are safe.

Last year at this time, Warren County reported only a handful of COVID cases. On that particularly day of the meeting, there were 36 new cases and 279 active cases.

“We’re in a different spot, but we completely understand where you’re coming from and what you’ve been through the last year and a half,” he said.

Jenkins said he promised that the district would revisit the issue, but could not give a time frame.

Glens Falls Board of Education President Timothy Graham said he has been organizing homecoming events for almost 30 years.

“It’s not fair. It absolutely is not fair. This virus is not fair. There’s no playbook on how to act against it. We don’t have those metrics,” he said.

Graham said the most important thing is to protect the students, especially the younger ones who are not vaccinated. The district wants to keep students in school.

He said the district wants to have a good handle on what it is getting into before it opens up.

A resident pointed out that South Glens Falls Central School District had homecoming the previous week including a powder puff flag football game and a lot of different activities. Another person said students were sitting in the bleachers without masks.

Jenkins called that “unfortunate.”

“That’s not the way that we operate, but we will be coming out with our guidelines for winter sports. There will be similar restrictions,” he said.

The South Glens Falls Central School District said in a post to its website that the power puff flag football game was held on Oct. 15 with juniors competing against seniors. Students also participated in the first-ever Fall Homecoming Festival, which was hosted by the high school class officers. The event featured pumpkin painting, arts and crafts, games and food.

South Glens Falls Superintendent of Schools Kristine Orr did not return a message seeking comment on Monday about homecoming.

Queensbury High School is also having a homecoming festival. It will take place on Saturday after the football game at about 4 p.m. The event will feature, music, food trucks, dancing and games. Students have to purchase tickets in advance.

Principal Damian Switzer said the festival replaces the dance and will allow students gather outside safely.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.