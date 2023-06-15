GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls residents could save money on their electric bills through the city’s Community Hydro Project, which was approved by the Common Council on Tuesday.

Jeff Flagg, economic development director, was at the meeting and discussed the meaning and potential positive impacts of the project to the city. The city’s Sustainability Committee is highly familiar with the project that will establish credits on the city’s energy bill through the hydroelectric project, according to Flagg.

“Back in February or early March, there was a resolution passed by the council passed in order to pursue this,” he said.

Flagg said the project resembles the community solar project. Community solar allows an individual, business, organization, and potentially government to enter an agreement with a large solar farm, subscribing to and benefitting from a piece of the output of the facility. Subscribers are then credited on their energy bill for the use.

The hydro partnership resembles the solar plan but has a few twists in Flagg’s eyes.

“Instead of supporting an ‘energy project X’ that’s potentially anywhere in the state, this is a project that is owned by Boralex Hydro Operations in South Glens Falls and Northern Power Light based up in Saranac Lake, which has some small hydro facilities,” Flagg said.

The credits have the potential to save the city $25,000 to $30,000 a year with the partnership, Flagg said. There will also be a discount for lower income residents of Glens Falls that can be offered by the city.

“This particular program with Northern Power and Light will allow us to offer substantial, by substantial I mean about 25% discount to low- and moderate-income residents,” Flagg said.