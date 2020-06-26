You are the owner of this article.
Glens Falls residents can now pay city tax, utility bills online
0 comments

Glens Falls City Hall

The city is now allowing anyone with a valid credit card or checking account to pay their tax and utility bills online. 

GLENS FALLS — City residents can now pay their tax and utility bills online.

Anyone with a valid credit card or checking account can pay their tax, water and sewer bill by visiting www.cityofglensfalls.com/203/Online-Payments.

A convenience charge will apply to any online payments.

Those paying with American Express, Visa, Mastercard or Discover will have to pay 2.85% of their bill plus 40 cents, while anyone paying with an E-check will have a $2.95 fee tacked on.

Online payments will not be accepted after the close of business on the last day of payment and will not be available again until the Controller’s Office assesses late fees.

