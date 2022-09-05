Glens Falls resident revolutionizes the listening experience

GLENS FALLS — The hypnotic piano playing of Duke Ellington greeted a visitor to the Listening Place on Maple Street on Monday.

Sally Strasser has created a listening experience at her store through her original Fibhorn speaker, based on the Fibonacci Sequence — a mathematical expression in which each number is the sum of the two preceding ones.

After moving from Thompson Avenue in Glens Falls, she opened the Maple Street location in 2005, and developed the first Fibhorn speaker in 2010.

The shop is open to the public by appointment and every Saturday from noon until 6 p.m., when people can bring their vinyl records or CDs and have a listening experience through the Fibhorn speakers.

Strasser began experimenting with audio technology when she was a junior in high school in 1965.

While she found an affinity for recorded music during this time, she does not call herself a musician.

“At best, I made Bill Clinton sound like Charlie Parker,” she joked.

Strasser is also a visual artist, and makes most of her money doing decorative designs and murals.

Her artistic skill has allowed her to create visually interesting speakers.

Strasser moved to Glens Falls in 1976 and joined an Albany-based “audio society,” a group dedicated to the science and art of audio design and engineering.

This is where she began to learn different trades associated with the industry, such as designing vacuum tube circuits, constructing and modifying turntables and building speakers.

She became very good at building conventional speakers that were considered industry-standard by the mid ‘80s.

It was during this time that Strasser had a breakthrough.

The Fibonacci Sequence in music

It happened after she purchased a 1925 Victor Orthophonic Victrola, the first consumer phonograph designed to play electrically recorded phonograph records.

The Victor company brought record sales back from extinction, according to Strasser.

“The Victor Orthophonic player was the first device on the planet to reproduce music faithfully according to the Fibonacci number sequence,” Strasser said.

This inspired Strasser to bring the aspects of the 1925 phonograph into modern electronic speakers.

“To my knowledge, nobody had done this yet,” Strasser said.

What this means is that the “internal structure of the cabinet conforms to the number sequence in every dimension,” according to Strasser.

Strasser said that it is possible to apply a number to soundwaves — a measurement of vibrations per second.

“All music is nothing but vibrations per second. All the various pitches of that music in this measurement fall on the Fibonacci Sequence, without any exception,” Strasser said.

All live music naturally correlates to the sequence, therefore, a speaker should be designed with this in mind for a true listening experience, according to Strasser.

In total, Strasser has sold a total of 65 pairs of speakers for varying price levels.

The biggest speaker goes for $5,000, while the smaller versions are priced around $350.

More information can be found on Strasser’s website at fibhornspeakers.com.