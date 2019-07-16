GLENS FALLS — When he moved to Warren County 25 years ago to take a job as an assistant district attorney in Warren County, Kevin Bruen did not envision his law enforcement career taking him to a statewide leadership post with the State Police.
But late last month, Bruen was named first deputy superintendent of the State Police, a position that puts him second in command of the agency statewide, subordinate only to newly named Superintendent Keith Corlett.
The 55-year-old Glens Falls resident moved to the State Police from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, where he had served as a deputy commissioner and legal counsel for nearly five years. That stint came after he spent 14 years with the State Police as assistant counsel.
His state employment began after he left the Warren County District Attorney's Office in 2000, shortly before his wife, Kate Hogan, was hired as an assistant district attorney in the office. She went on to successfully run for district attorney, served four terms and left the top prosecutor job when she was appointed to a judgeship with the state Court of Claims in 2017.
Bruen said he did not envision his career path going as it has.
He said when he first arrived at the district attorney's office in Brooklyn, his goal was to get back to Boston, where he had gone to law school.
"Life is funny," he said. "I thought I would eventually move back to Boston."
But he met Hogan when they worked together as prosecutors in Brooklyn, and Glens Falls has been home for 25 years.
In his new job, Bruen oversees the State Police aviation, protective services, disciplinary and public information units, as well as the agency's planning and research.
He said his previous tenure with the State Police, and duties with Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, helped prepare him for his new job.
"When you are general counsel, you are involved in every facet of the organization," he said.
Bruen said he was quickly exposed to the professionalism and dedication of state troopers while serving as a Warren County prosecutor, where he cited the work of senior investigators such as Michael Kelleher, Bob Stedman and (now Warren County Sheriff) Bud York as showing him how the agency operates.
York said he was heartened to see Bruen making an impact with the agency for which he worked before becoming sheriff.
"I think it's great that Kevin is there, he loves the agency and the people and he has a great background, having worked all over the state," York said. "I think he will do a great job for the State Police."
Corlett, who was appointed superintendent June 4, has been a trooper for 34 years, working his way through the agency's ranks. He and Bruen worked together during Bruen's first stint with the agency.
Corlett said Bruen "shares my commitment to ensuring that the State Police continue to provide outstanding service to the citizens of this great state."
"The State Police is fortunate to have someone of Kevin Bruen’s caliber to serve as first deputy superintendent," Corlett said in an email. "Kevin provides a fresh perspective to the division based on his varied experience, along with deep knowledge of law enforcement and the State Police."
Acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci said Bruen will be "sorely missed" by his agency, having "reinvigorated" DOCCS counsel's office during his tenure.
"Legal issues permeate virtually all aspects of the operations of the department, with its $3.3 billion annual budget, 29,000 staff, 46,000 incarcerated individuals and 35,000 parolees" Annucci said in an email. "Almost immediately, Kevin Bruen proved himself to be the right man for the job at a very critical moment for the agency."
While he is the State Police's first deputy superintendent, under the agency's hierarchy Bruen is not considered next in line for the superintendent post when Corlett leaves. He does, though, serve as the superintendent in Corlett's absence.
"It's a big honor for me to be associated with the State Police and all of the tremendous troopers and investigators I've gotten to know locally and across the state," he said. "My goal now is to do the best job I can for the State Police, the superintendent and the governor."
