GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls resident was arrested Wednesday for allegedly burglarizing a building to steal returnable bottles and cans from a local Boy Scout troop, police said.

Andrew E. Curran, 19, was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny after Glens Falls Police linked him to a burglary at a building on Warren Street where $7.05 worth of returnables were taken, police said. They were the property of a Boy Scout group.

Police said an additional arrest was possible.

Curran was arraigned and released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court. Glens Falls Police Officer Tyler Mello made the arrest

