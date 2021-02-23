Glens Falls reschedules police forum following racist incident

The committee was appointed by Mayor Dan Hall last year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative in response to the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man from Minnesota, died after a police officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. His death sparked widespread civil unrest throughout much of the country, including several demonstrations in the Glens Falls area.

The Collaborative requires all police agencies to work with community members to develop a more modern approach to policing.

Departments have until April 1 to submit a final plan to the state or risk losing state funding.

Last week’s meeting would have marked the first time that members of the public would have been allowed to speak directly with members of the committee that drafted plans to reform the Glens Falls Police Department.

The committee has solicited the public’s input on the proposal through email and a pair of online surveys.

Those interested in participating in Thursday’s meeting can so by searching for "City of Glens Falls" on YouTube or by following this link: https://bit.ly/3aLLFms.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

