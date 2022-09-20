Glens Falls renovating East Field hoops courts

GLENS FALLS — The city of Glens Falls is moving ahead with the renovations of its basketball courts at the East Field Recreation Center.

The park will be closed this week as construction work is done, and is expected to be completed in the next four weeks, according to a news release from Chip McTiernan, special assistant to Mayor Bill Collins.

The city's Common Council approved a resolution to accept a contract from Services Unlimited, a residential and commercial construction company, during its last meeting on Sept. 13.

The city will spend $231,958 on the project. Part of the funding is sourced from ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money.

Glens Falls was awarded $12 million in ARPA funding from the federal government. The city received the first half of that allotment in 2021, but is still waiting for the second half to come in.

The basketball courts at East Field are currently in dire shape. In some places, cracks run through the center of the courts.

"On behalf of my constituents of Ward 1, I would like to thank the recreation committee for all the hard work that went into the recommendations and the redevelopment projects in East Field," said Edward Donahue, councilman for Ward 1.

Mayor Bill Collins had told The Post-Star in a previous report that the city has roughly $100,000 left over from two state grants that is only allowed to be used for parks and recreation projects.

There are bleachers that the city acquired for East Field, and Collins said that the new seating would be put in the back of the stadium.

Other repairs and construction work that will be done at the park include repairing the storage shed near the East Field Pool.

According to Collins, work on the park has been a top priority for the city since the beginning of the year. In addition to government grants, money was set aside in the city budget for the park.