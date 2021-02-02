Glens Falls releases police reform plan calling for increased transparency, expanding community outreach

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department will hire a social worker, appoint a community liaison officer and increase transparency by publishing as many of its policies online as possible, according to a state-mandated police reform proposal made public for the first time on Monday.
The 10-page proposal, which can be found on the police department’s website, focuses on five areas of concern identified by a 14-person committee appointed by Mayor Dan Hall last year following an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.
The Collaborative, which was created in the wake of the police-involved killing killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, was designed to allow the public to probe current police procedures and weigh in on plans to modernize departments throughout New York.
Much of the city’s proposal calls for increasing the department’s transparency and expanding community outreach, but the plan also calls for increased training, expanding efforts to recruit officers from within the community and addressing how the department responds to calls relating to mental illness and addiction.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark, who headed the city’s police reform efforts, said the plan is a culmination of months of work, adding that the proposal will enhance life for all city residents.
“We don’t have a huge police force. Our city isn’t that large. There are components in here that we feel can add value to our quality of life in our community and the policing of it,” he said.
He added that the reform committee isn’t going anywhere after the state’s April 1 deadline to submit a final proposal, noting the city’s current plan calls for the group to meet on an annual basis and conduct a yearly survey that will give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the department’s procedures going forward.
“We call it a living document … and it truly is,” Clark said. “Things will come off and if there are things that need to come on, the group will always be around to look at it on a yearly basis. If we need to do it more often, then we will.”
The public can weigh in on the proposal via an online survey until Feb. 12, and a virtual community forum is being planned for later this month, Clark said.
A final proposal is expected to be approved by the Common Council in March.
Several aspects of the proposal, including additional training for officers and hiring a community liaison officer, would require additional financial resources at a time when the city’s budget has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Most department budgets, including the police department’s, reduced spending this year because of the pandemic, making it unclear when certain aspects of the proposal will be able to be adopted.
The proposal notes the city’s fiscal challenges and calls on the state to provide financial support so the proposals can be adopted as the economy begins to improve.
“It is imperative that as the state slowly comes back from the pandemic and economic downturn that the governor and the state Legislature look to financial support and partner with smaller municipalities and (the) city to help fund identified areas to address the governor’s executive order,” the proposal reads.
Still, the city plans to forge ahead with many aspects of the proposal as soon as plans are finalized and submitted to the state.
Chief Joseph Boisclair, who recently assumed the position following the retirement of Anthony Lydon last year, said finding the financial resources will present a challenge, but noted there are aspects of the plan that can move forward at no cost to the city, including improving community outreach and engagement.
“I think you’re going to see there is some things that are going to require a financial cost, but I think a majority of the plan we’re going to be able to do just by doing it. Just by making a concerted effort and doing it,” he said.
Boisclair is currently reviewing each of the department’s nearly 100 policies and plans to make as many of them available for the public to view via the department’s website as soon as possible — a key aspect of the proposal, which aims to increase transparency.
Some policies will have to be withheld due to their sensitive nature, but the plan calls for policies regarding internal affairs investigations to be made public, including procedures on how to file a complaint against officers.
The department would also increase its social media presence and partner with community organizations like the NAACP in order to expand community outreach with minority groups and diversify its ranks, according to the proposal.
The proposal also calls for giving Glens Falls residents preference during the hiring process.
In addition, the proposal calls for appointing a community liaison officer to improve communication between the department and public and head a number of community outreach efforts.
The proposal calls for hiring a new officer to assume the position, but until the financial outlook improves, Boisclair said the department will be looking to fill the gap from within.
Still, there are parts of the plan that have already been budgeted for, which the city will be moving forward with in the months ahead.
A department social worker to assist officers on calls relating to mental health and addiction, and address mental health issues facing officers, is expected to be hired by year’s end after the position was budgeted for during the previous budget season.
Boisclair said the person’s duties are still being worked out, adding he is reaching out to departments throughout the country that have implemented a similar position in recent years.
“At this point in time, that is the plan: to hire somebody this year,” he said.
The proposal includes plans to adopt a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which would allow some low-level offenders suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues to be diverted into treatment programs.
The department has been looking into adopting the program since 2019. Similar programs can be found in departments throughout the state, including Albany.
In addition, the plan would require officers to distribute resource cards with information on mental health and substance abuse services, and require the department to look into adopting a Law Enforcement Mental Health Referral System, which would refer those with mental health issues to the Office of Community Services for Warren and Washington Counties.
Boisclair said he believes the plan highlights many things the department does right, but has shined a light on things that need improvement.
“I think the plan is pretty good. I think it highlights some of the things we do well and it looks at the ways we can enhance some of the things we can do better,” he said.
The city will be collecting public input on the proposal via an online survey through Feb. 12.
To review the plan and complete the survey, visit: https://bit.ly/3jdxIjR.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.