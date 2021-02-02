Glens Falls releases police reform plan calling for increased transparency, expanding community outreach

“We don’t have a huge police force. Our city isn’t that large. There are components in here that we feel can add value to our quality of life in our community and the policing of it,” he said.

He added that the reform committee isn’t going anywhere after the state’s April 1 deadline to submit a final proposal, noting the city’s current plan calls for the group to meet on an annual basis and conduct a yearly survey that will give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the department’s procedures going forward.

“We call it a living document … and it truly is,” Clark said. “Things will come off and if there are things that need to come on, the group will always be around to look at it on a yearly basis. If we need to do it more often, then we will.”

The public can weigh in on the proposal via an online survey until Feb. 12, and a virtual community forum is being planned for later this month, Clark said.

A final proposal is expected to be approved by the Common Council in March.

Several aspects of the proposal, including additional training for officers and hiring a community liaison officer, would require additional financial resources at a time when the city’s budget has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.