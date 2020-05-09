Glens Falls region wakes up to snow, some more than others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Snow filled the air across the Glens Falls region late Friday night, a rare showing of the white stuff in the month of May.

The snow caused some to dig out the snow brush with others reaching for the snow shovel across higher elevations. Snow plows were put back in action in some Washington County communities.

In most areas the snow melted as soon as it hit the ground, but if you were in higher elevations nearly 9 inches of snow fell in portions of Washington County.

According to National Weather Service spotters, 8.5 inches of snow fell in Hebron and 7.5 inches in Hartford. In Saratoga County, Lake Desolation received 5.1 inches of snow. Other areas only received a dusting with a half an inch in Queensbury.

Snow began falling in higher elevations early Friday evening and was present through most of the area by 10 p.m. as temperatures dropped into the mid 30s. Flurries continued into the early morning hours of Saturday.

The last time snow accumulated in Albany this late in the season was May 18 of 2002 when 2.2 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service. The Glens Falls area got a trace of snow at the time, according to North Country Weather.