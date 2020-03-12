Glens Falls rape case leads to prison sentence

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont man who raped a 14-year-old girl in Glens Falls last spring was sentenced Wednesday to 2 years in state prison

Jacob L. Merchant, 21,of Poultney, had no statement Wednesday as Warren County Judge John Hall imposed sentence.

Merchant pleaded guilty last month to third-degree rape, a felony, for a sexual encounter last April with a teen.

He was not accused of physically forcing the child to have sex, but under state law she could not legally consent to sexual relations. Merchant was arrested by Glens Falls Police last May.

Merchant was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence to be followed by 10 years on parole, and he will have to register as a sex offender.

Third-degree rape is punishable by up to 4 years. Merchant was initially charged with second-degree rape, which could have brought a seven-year sentence, but the plea deal allowed a plea to the lesser count.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

