Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day remembrance ceremony to be held Monday

GLENS FALLS — Days after the Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day Parade was canceled due to COVID restrictions, new details regarding a remembrance ceremony at Cool Insuring Arena have been released.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday and feature a number of guest speakers, including U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

Lawrence DeMass and Joyce Flower will be grand marshals for the event, and Warren County Supreme Court Judge Robert Muller will be the keynote speaker.

DeMass is a Vietnam War veteran who enlisted in the Army in 1968. He completed advanced flight training and shortly afterward was deployed to the region, where he completed several rescue missions. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Queensbury Post 6196.

Flower was a member of the Glens Falls Naval Reserve and served as a nurse at Bethesda Naval Hospital during the Gulf War. She works as a nurse at Irongate Family Practice Associates.

Those in attendance must wear a mask if not fully vaccinated, and everyone must maintain at least 6 feet of social distance.