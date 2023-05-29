Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GLENS FALLS — With not a cloud in the sky, a large American flag waved in the cooling breeze above the Victory and Peace Monument in Crandall Park before the start of the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony.

City officials teamed with the Town of Queensbury for the parade and ceremony held on Monday to mark the holiday that honors those who gave their life in service to the country.

The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and proceeded north from Maple Street, and ended at Crandall Park, where community members gathered to remember the lives of the lost servicemen and servicewomen.

Grand marshal's of the parade were Tim Benner, Harriet Rogers and Mike Varmette. The ceremony, which took place at the Victory and Peace Monument, was hosted by John Strough, Queensbury town supervisor, and Bill Collins, Glens Falls mayor.

"Every day should be Memorial Day, remember our fallen men, women, and heroes. Every day we need to remember and honor their valor and deeds," Strough said during the opening comments.

Collins spoke about Gold Star parents, who were honorees in the parade. He spoke about the hardships Bill and Beverly Osborne and Ricky and Kathy Brown went through of losing a child during their service.

"Bill and Beverly, formerly of Lake George, now live in Hudson Falls. Their son Benjamin graduated from Lake George High School, joined the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne and served in Iraq. Later he was sent to Afghanistan and was killed in 2010 while on a rescue mission. Ben loved kids, since then Beverly and Bill have devoted their lives to pick up from the many good things Ben had done to help kids. They created the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund to assist school students and projects in many places. We are honored to have them as our Gold Star Parents today," Collins said.

"Kathy and Ricky Brown's son, Nathan Brown, was a member of Company C, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Division. He lost his life in Sammara, Iraq on Easter Sunday, April 11, 2004. Nathan was a graduate of South Glens Falls High School. Every May, around Memorial Day, a blood drive is held in Nathan's memory."

The Queensbury High School band, under James Cirillo's direction, performed a few songs during the ceremony. Jack Sweet, American Legion Boys State Citizen, read the Gettysburg Address.

James Taflan, keynote speaker, said he was moved by Sweet's delivery of the address. He also spoke about his work with the National Security Agency and the importance of taking the time to remember those who laid down their lives for the county's freedom.

"Memorial Day gives us the ability to reflect on the importance of freedom and sacrifices that have been made to preserve it," he said.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, highlighted 14 Glens Falls natives who went to fight in the Vietnam War. State Sen. Dan Stec, R,C-Queensbury, made remarks as well saying that it is crucial to remember the fallen.

"This is the day of the year that we are supposed to remember that freedom is not free. There have been many people that have sacrificed their lives and there are several families of people here that have given everything in the service of our nation," he said.

