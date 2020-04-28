Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day parade canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Glens Falls and Queensbury have canceled the Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony scheduled for May 25.

The theme this year was, “Our Flag Waves for Those Who Never Wavered.”

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and members of the organizing committee said they hoped the parade would be a way to mark the end of community isolation.

But organizers couldn't find a way to put on the event safely. It is, by definition, a crowded event in which all those who attend could be exposed to coronavirus. Construction and manufacturing may be allowed to open on May 15, but only with social distancing and careful disinfection policies.

The event has run for the last 20 years, with both communities presenting it together.

Strough apologized for the canceling, writing, "We very much regret canceling this event because its meaning is so deep and important."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0