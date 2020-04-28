Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day parade canceled
Memorial Day parade

Last year's Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day parade drew quite a crowd. Here, Ben Aratare of Glens Falls receives a flag from Rebecca Sweet of the Glens Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars post during the parade in downtown Glens Falls. 

 Jenn March file photo, Special to The Post-Star

Glens Falls and Queensbury have canceled the Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony scheduled for May 25.

The theme this year was, “Our Flag Waves for Those Who Never Wavered.”

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and members of the organizing committee said they hoped the parade would be a way to mark the end of community isolation.

But organizers couldn't find a way to put on the event safely. It is, by definition, a crowded event in which all those who attend could be exposed to coronavirus. Construction and manufacturing may be allowed to open on May 15, but only with social distancing and careful disinfection policies.

The event has run for the last 20 years, with both communities presenting it together.

Strough apologized for the canceling, writing, "We very much regret canceling this event because its meaning is so deep and important."

