Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day parade canceled due to COVID restrictions

“If anyone caught COVID and blamed it on the fact that we did not abide by the state law that requires us to have everyone in attendance maintain social distancing and so forth — it wasn’t worth it,” Strough said.

But there is a silver lining.

The annual remembrance ceremony, which Strough called “the most important part” of the Memorial Day celebration, will still be held at Cool Insuring Arena.

The arena offers ample space for social distancing and is not being used, Strough said.

Under state guidelines, arenas that can seat at least 1,500 can host events at 30% of their maximum capacity. So Cool Insuring arena, which can seat about 4,800 people, can allow about 1,400 people to attend.

Strough said a few details are still being worked out, but expects to have more information early next week.

“In any event, the more important part of the parade, which is the remembrance ceremony, is still going to be held, and that’s the good thing. We all agree that’s the most important part of the parade and that’s still going to go forward,” he said.

The remembrance ceremony will take place May 31 at 11:30 a.m. in Cool Insuring Arena.

