Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day parade canceled due to COVID restrictions

There will be no Glens Falls-Queensbury Memorial Day parade this year after all, organizers announced on Friday.
The event was canceled, following a review of state guidelines by parade organizers and county health officials. They determined the event would be impossible to hold under current restrictions, said John Strough, the Queensbury supervisor who helps organize the annual event.
“I’m disappointed, but there was really nothing we could do about it,” he said.
The parade was canceled last year because of the pandemic but Strough hoped it would be possible to hold it this year in light of the vaccine rollout and the state relaxing its COVID restrictions.
But attendees would have been required to maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing between parties, while everyone who wasn’t fully vaccinated would have been required to wear a mask, according to the guidelines.
With more than 5,000 people expected to line up along the parade route, which would have crossed from Glens Falls to Queensbury, there was no way to ensure the protocols could be enforced, Strough said.
The town and city could have been held liable if a COVID outbreak were to occur as a result of the event, a risk that was too great to take, he said.
“If anyone caught COVID and blamed it on the fact that we did not abide by the state law that requires us to have everyone in attendance maintain social distancing and so forth — it wasn’t worth it,” Strough said.
But there is a silver lining.
The annual remembrance ceremony, which Strough called “the most important part” of the Memorial Day celebration, will still be held at Cool Insuring Arena.
The arena offers ample space for social distancing and is not being used, Strough said.
Under state guidelines, arenas that can seat at least 1,500 can host events at 30% of their maximum capacity. So Cool Insuring arena, which can seat about 4,800 people, can allow about 1,400 people to attend.
Strough said a few details are still being worked out, but expects to have more information early next week.
“In any event, the more important part of the parade, which is the remembrance ceremony, is still going to be held, and that’s the good thing. We all agree that’s the most important part of the parade and that’s still going to go forward,” he said.
The remembrance ceremony will take place May 31 at 11:30 a.m. in Cool Insuring Arena.
