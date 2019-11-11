The community came together Monday to remember the sacrifice and service of veterans.
Michael Hoag, junior vice commander of the state Veterans of Foreign Wars, said Veterans Day honors veterans who made sacrifices for the greater good to protect American ideals.
“It is a day where all Americans should take the time to consider the legacy of freedom and liberty that has been passed on to us. It’s a day to think about the awesome responsibility that is ours, what it takes to maintain the land of the free, the home of the brave,” he said in a ceremony at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Hoag, a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient, said the sacrifice is ongoing.
“Maintaining the strength of America’s ideals requires courage and constant vigilance against those who envy what we often take for granted,” he said.
Robert Zink, commander of the American Legion Post 233, said veterans provide their blood and sweat to the cause.
“We learned the purpose of sacrifice, tolerance, bravery and discipline,” Zink said. “These are solid foundation stones upon which a great nation is built. In our continuing quest for an honorable world peace, we must cultivate these virtues.”
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough read a letter, saying that the community has the utmost respect for its veterans.
“We also recognize the fact that your sacrifice went beyond the time you served. Often, your physical and emotional sufferings, they endured.”
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, thanked the veterans and said they should take advantage of services available to them.
“They served and they sacrificed and it’s time for us as a society to make sure that they’re given their due and they’re given any assistance that we can give them.”
He also thanked the families of veterans.
“It’s not easy for a loved one to go off on deployment and be gone for six, nine, 12 months at a time,” he said.
SUNY Adirondack ceremony
Later in the day, people who attended a ceremony at SUNY Adirondack got to hear from students who are veterans of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force — all of whom said that serving in the military gave them a sense of purpose and helped them with their careers.
Jessy Holcomb, who lives in South Glens Falls, said he did not have much of a direction after high school so he joined the Marine Corps, which helped focus and motivate him.
“I was always challenged, but more importantly than that, I found I was far more capable than I ever thought,” he said.
Holcomb said, after he got out of the military, he decided to study psychology because he wanted to help people.
Chris Stimpson of Queensbury served in the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2010 and was a combat engineer in Iraq from 2005 to 2007. Going to college as an older student, he appreciates having the Randles Veterans Center on campus, where he can commiserate with other veterans, he said.
“It helps to have other people going through the same thing that really understand it,” he said. “We talk, we joke. We get along. We have a great time.”
U.S. Air Force veteran Ryan Thomas, who lives in Queensbury and serves as the college’s adult learner coordinator, said he was not a very good student and joining the service helped focus his life.
“The military gave me the sense of who I was, where I wanted to go and gave me the tools to become a good student,” he said.
Navy veteran Tim French, a Queensbury resident, spoke about his experience as a more “seasoned” student. He’s older than many of his professors, but they have been approachable and made the adjustment easier, he said.
French said each citizen has an opportunity to make things a little bit better for the nation. He encouraged everyone to set high goals.
“Don’t lower your standards. If the bar is too high, pole vault over it,” he said.
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, thanked veterans groups for their work.
“They are the ones that make sure we continue to remember the veterans, remember what they did and remember to thank them,” she said.
SUNY Adirondack President Kristine Duffy encouraged people to undertake one small action to do good and make a difference one day at a time to show support for veterans.
“Thank you. We appreciate you. We honor you and we support you in building a better world for all,” she said.
Stec said the college and veterans organizations have done a good job in supporting veterans.
“It’s wonderful that our community has done so well to honor the service and sacrifice of others,” he said.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, told about her experience visiting Belgium, which was liberated during the Battle of the Bulge.
She happened to be staying in a hotel with a group of veterans that was in town to revisit battle sites.
She chatted with one of the veterans, who said he had been 17 years old and 110 pounds soaking wet during the war. He worked as a mechanic. He was not strong enough to carry the big guns, so he welded two smaller guns together so he could fire rapidly.
Woerner said when veterans come home, they do not lose that can-do initiative.
“We can solve problems. We can take the beach. We can take the hill. There’s nothing that’s going to get in our way,” she said.
American Legion Post No. 533 Color Guard of Corinth presented the colors and SUNY Adirondack music major Kaylee Green performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”
Veterans Day events were also held in Fort Ann, Granville, Hague, Hudson Falls, Saratoga, Warrensburg and Whitehall.
