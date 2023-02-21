GLENS FALLS — The discussion of e-bikes at the most recent Public Safety Board meeting leaned toward prohibiting the new biking trend on the city's portion of the Warren County Bikeway.

The town of Lake George passed an approval of e-bikes on its part of the Bikeway in June with Queensbury approving a similar local law four months later, but Glens Falls is looking into prohibiting electric bikes on the paved bike and pedestrian path, causing a bump in the road for riders.

Overcrowding of the path, potential lawsuits over injuries and the safety of individuals who use it to walk or run were on the minds of board members when it came to the idea of allowing e-bikes on the Bikeway.

The board agreed that introducing the semi-motorized mode of transportation is something to be approached with caution.

"Warren County owns and maintains that Bikeway, but if somebody gets injured in those towns or villages, if someone wishes to sue that municipality, I'm sure that both (county and town/village) would stand at it (in court)," Mayor Bill Collins said.

The discussion was prompted by two Common Council members, Ben Lapham and Bob Landry, bringing the issue to the board.

Lapham, the Fourth Ward councilman, has previously asked the board to approve a resolution allowing e-bikes on the Bikeway, according to Collins.

Lapham said state regulations say it is up to a municipality to decide on allowing the bikes.

"I think not having bikes on the Bikeway is kind of crazy," he said. "We can't change what is on state roadways but local governments can set the rules on shared roadways."

Board members went as far as to ask if they should make a motion on not allowing e-bikes on the Bikeway, but tabled the discussion to have proper wording in the local law to not limit compliance with American with Disabilities Act guidelines on mobility scooters used by disabled people.

"You (board members) had many concerns about the safety of the bike path but none of them were about e-bikes," Collins said to the board. "I believe the questions you had weren't about the safety of the e-bikes, it was about the safety of the bike path."

Board member Bob Stedman brought up that he never considered the idea of having e-bikes on the county's Bikeway. He went as far as to tell the Jack Diamond, the Glens Falls First Ward supervisor, he was not a fan.

"I've never agreed to to put e-bikes on our Bikeway," he said. "There's families with kids, there's runners out there. The Bikeway was designed years ago. They (e-bikes) are not an automobile, it's not motorized, but it can go fast and is very quiet. They aren't required to have a headlight, for one thing. I told Jack Diamond to tell the Board of Supervisors that I'm against it because I heard we don't really have jurisdiction on it."

Board member John Jenkins said he believes the board needs to focus on the flexibility of state laws regarding the motorized bikes.

Collins added that the Glens Falls section of the path was the most populated portion of the entire route. He said there are already violations going on, such as walking dogs on the bike path, which has been prohibited for years. He said the board's options are to do nothing, make a recommendation to the Common Council to allow e-bikes on the path, or offer a resolution to ban them.

"They are already doing things against the rules and that has nothing to do with e-bikes. People walk their dogs all the time, creating dangerous situations. To make a point, you're more likely to outlaw walkers on the bike path than bikers," he said.