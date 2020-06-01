Glens Falls protest turnout tops 300; More demonstrations planned for Friday

GLENS FALLS — Police arrested one person for disorderly conduct in a loud but relatively peaceful protest that grew to more than 300 people on Sunday night at Centennial Circle.
People came out in support of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed last week in police custody.
While this demonstration was not planned ahead of time and people gathered spontaneously, more formal events are taking place on Friday. There will be a protest in Glens Falls at noon at Centennial Circle and another one, also at noon, in Lake George at Shepard Park organized by Black Lives Matter.
Local law enforcement officials were on alert for much of Sunday after hearing social media chatter that a group of people were coming to Glens Falls to wreak havoc. A man posted a video claiming that a group wanted to burn down the city.
“We got word that there might be some violent act directed toward the city. We made preparations for that,” said Glens Falls Police Assistant Chief Joseph Boisclair.
Police officers were at Centennial Circle most of the day, where there were some scattered protesters.
The crowds started to build by nightfall.
“We increased the police presence accordingly. Fortunately, we really didn’t have any issues. Things were kind of loud, noisy, but that’s expected to be at a rally of this nature. Things were relatively peaceful,” he said.
A couple of punches were thrown by a couple of individuals, according to Boisclair.
“We were able to separate the parties involved,” he said.
One person was arrested for that incident.
There were two different groups. Boisclair said police tried to keep a group of President Donald Trump supporters separated from the main protesters.
Police made the decision at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to close Centennial Circle for safety reasons, according to Boisclair. People started to drift away, but there were some stragglers into the early morning hours until everybody was gone by 2 a.m.
Boisclair said police are working with organizers of Friday’s planned protest. He did not recall the name of the group.
“We’re planning with them to make sure they have the opportunity to get their message out and do it in a safe manner,” he said.
Mayor Dan Hall said the city brought in help from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and Hudson Falls Police.
Hall said he is thankful that there were no damages or injuries.
'Spontaneous demonstrations'
The Glens Falls Common Council in February adopted a local law requiring organizations of demonstrations to give notice to the city.
Hall said there was no advance notice of these demonstrations. The council realized that these “spontaneous demonstrations” were going to happen based upon world events, he said.
“The local law we put in was for planned protests, so we can be organized. This was not a planned protest. It was spontaneous,” he said.
