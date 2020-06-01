Glens Falls protest turnout tops 300; More demonstrations planned for Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

GLENS FALLS — Police arrested one person for disorderly conduct in a loud but relatively peaceful protest that grew to more than 300 people on Sunday night at Centennial Circle.

People came out in support of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed last week in police custody.

While this demonstration was not planned ahead of time and people gathered spontaneously, more formal events are taking place on Friday. There will be a protest in Glens Falls at noon at Centennial Circle and another one, also at noon, in Lake George at Shepard Park organized by Black Lives Matter.

Local law enforcement officials were on alert for much of Sunday after hearing social media chatter that a group of people were coming to Glens Falls to wreak havoc. A man posted a video claiming that a group wanted to burn down the city.

“We got word that there might be some violent act directed toward the city. We made preparations for that,” said Glens Falls Police Assistant Chief Joseph Boisclair.

Police officers were at Centennial Circle most of the day, where there were some scattered protesters.

The crowds started to build by nightfall.