Glens Falls proposes tax increase to balance city budget

GLENS FALLS — The city plans to take more than half-a-million dollars from its fund balance and increase property taxes in order to balance next year's budget.
A proposed budget released this week by Mayor Dan Hall would increase taxes 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or 2%. The amount to be raised by taxes is $10,498,844, which is up 2.8%, or $286,000, from the current year.
The proposal would also borrow $600,000 from the city’s fund balance to close a $1 million budget gap brought on by the pandemic.
The city is also bracing for a $500,000 drop in revenue next year, including an estimated 5% drop in sales tax and a 20% reduction in state aid, which alone equates to $321,402.
“That impacts the revenue side, so we asked all the departments to be as lean and as mean as they could be,” Hall said.
Hall said the city’s sales tax is currently down 2.7% due to the pandemic, but his budget covers a 5% drop in sales tax revenue in case the situation worsens and the state is forced to shut down again.
Overall, the city’s revenue for 2021 is expected to drop $497,616, or 2.6%, even with the proposed tax hike, which is why the city is tapping into its fund balance. The city's total revenue stream without the money from the fund balance for next fiscal year is $18,566,730.
The city's total proposed spending is $19,114,919, down from $19,498,012 from the current budget year.
The city's fund balance currently stands at around $4 million, Hall said.
But the proposed budget would maintain all city services and ensures no city personnel would be laid off.
Police officers and firefighters would still receive their expected raises.
The city instead moved to reduce overtime expenses and cut back on supplies and other material expenses.
There’s also no need for previously allotted expenses, like EMS training that was completed last year, which helped save the city $24,966, Hall said.
In addition, the city has cut its parks and recreation budgets, where services went underutilized this past year because of the pandemic.
“Our expenses weren’t quite as high,” Hall said.
A total of $58,000 would be slashed from the city’s parks budget, a reduction of 34% from last year, according to the proposal. Most of the cuts would impact pruning and planting new trees.
Funding for East Field would be reduced by 39%, or $15,300, and Cool Insuring Arena would receive only $50,000 from the city next year, a 50% reduction.
The arena has sat empty since March, and with the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, it’s unclear when the facility will be open to the public again.
On the public safety side, the proposed fire and police budgets are virtually unchanged.
The fire department’s budget is expected to grow to $5.3 million, a 1.2% increase. Still, thousands have been slashed from the budget, including equipment expenses and building maintenance.
Elsewhere, the police budget would shrink by 1.5%, to $4.4 million. Most of the reductions pertain to supply costs like computer and radio equipment as well as uniforms and ammunition.
Hall said the Common Council is in the process of finalizing the city’s budget for next year and said a public hearing could be scheduled as early as the council’s next meeting, though he said a vote may not happen until November.
Once a public hearing is scheduled and residents have a chance to weigh in, a final budget would be adopted by the Common Council.
Hall said he expects the city to face similar financial challenges in the years ahead, but noted he was proud of all the department heads coming together to reduce spending wherever possible in order to maintain services.
“I’m just proud of the department heads and employees to get through this COVID situation,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
