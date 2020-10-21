Glens Falls proposes tax increase to balance city budget

The arena has sat empty since March, and with the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, it’s unclear when the facility will be open to the public again.

On the public safety side, the proposed fire and police budgets are virtually unchanged.

The fire department’s budget is expected to grow to $5.3 million, a 1.2% increase. Still, thousands have been slashed from the budget, including equipment expenses and building maintenance.

Elsewhere, the police budget would shrink by 1.5%, to $4.4 million. Most of the reductions pertain to supply costs like computer and radio equipment as well as uniforms and ammunition.

Hall said the Common Council is in the process of finalizing the city’s budget for next year and said a public hearing could be scheduled as early as the council’s next meeting, though he said a vote may not happen until November.

Once a public hearing is scheduled and residents have a chance to weigh in, a final budget would be adopted by the Common Council.

Hall said he expects the city to face similar financial challenges in the years ahead, but noted he was proud of all the department heads coming together to reduce spending wherever possible in order to maintain services.

“I’m just proud of the department heads and employees to get through this COVID situation,” he said.

