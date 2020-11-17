Glens Falls proposes rate increase for water and sewer

GLENS FALLS — Residents next year will see their sewer bill grow by a combined $18 under a rate hike included in the city’s proposed water and sewer budget.

The city’s Water and Sewer Commission adopted a 2021 budget proposal that will increase rates by 2.43% for the second time in two years after rates remained steady for the previous five years.

City Engineer Steve Gurzler, who oversees the water and sewer departments, said the city was able to maintain its rates by tapping into the departments various fund balances.

But the funds must now be replenished, and the city is looking to recoup its savings through a series of modest rate increase each year through 2026.

“We were able to keep the rates flat by expending some fund balance we had available,” Gurzler said. “In the long term, that’s not sustainable. Sooner or later you run out of fund balance and then you would have to have a very large rate increase in order to pay your bills.”

Sewer bills will increase about 18 cents, to $2.12 per 100 cubic feet, whereas water rates will drop by 3 cents to $1.83 per 100 cubic feet.

The combined rates translate to about $4.50 every three months for the average user, Gurzler said.