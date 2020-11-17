Glens Falls proposes rate increase for water and sewer

GLENS FALLS — Residents next year will see their sewer bill grow by a combined $18 under a rate hike included in the city’s proposed water and sewer budget.
The city’s Water and Sewer Commission adopted a 2021 budget proposal that will increase rates by 2.43% for the second time in two years after rates remained steady for the previous five years.
City Engineer Steve Gurzler, who oversees the water and sewer departments, said the city was able to maintain its rates by tapping into the departments various fund balances.
But the funds must now be replenished, and the city is looking to recoup its savings through a series of modest rate increase each year through 2026.
“We were able to keep the rates flat by expending some fund balance we had available,” Gurzler said. “In the long term, that’s not sustainable. Sooner or later you run out of fund balance and then you would have to have a very large rate increase in order to pay your bills.”
Sewer bills will increase about 18 cents, to $2.12 per 100 cubic feet, whereas water rates will drop by 3 cents to $1.83 per 100 cubic feet.
The combined rates translate to about $4.50 every three months for the average user, Gurzler said.
“It’s not really much to talk about,” he said.
The city’s sewer budget is expected to increase about $300,000 to $6.8 million, whereas the water budget will remain steady at $3.3 million.
Gurzler said the city plans to again tap into its various fund balances in order to replace aging equipment, but added that money will be transferred separately at a later date.
The department plans to update a number of aging pipes and pumps at its sewer plant and purchase a new pickup truck to inspect the city’s watershed.
It’s unclear when the funds will be transferred. The city, he said, is looking into other funding sources for the projects.
Mayor Dan Hall said the increased rates are needed in order for the city to maintain its services.
“I think that we do have to have small increases in rates, but I think that citizens of Glens Falls can feel safe when they turn that faucet on,” he said. “That’s a big issue across the United States and I pride ourselves on having good water.”
Earlier this month, the city’s Common Council approved a 2% tax increase in order to balance its budget, which was hit hard due to a drop in revenue associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Taxes will increase about 26 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value under the increase.
The city’s Common Council will set a public hearing at its meeting next week.
