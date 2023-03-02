GLENS FALLS — Common Council members voted in favor of amending one-way streets and prohibiting right turns on red for select streets at their meeting on Tuesday.

Mayor Bill Collins said that the changes to one-way streets were among several requested by the city's Board of Public Safety.

"The Common Council recognizes that certain adjustments to its vehicle and traffic laws must be made from time to time in order to preserve the health and safety of its residents," Collins read from the resolution.

Committee members at the end of October had requested changes because of concerns about emergency vehicles being able to get down Mason Street. The street now prohibits on-street parking at all times.

Right turns on red will be prohibited during school hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the intersections of Sanford Street and Glen Street and the intersection of Grant Avenue and Glen Street.

Public safety members made the recommendation for the intersections on Jan. 11.

Traffic changes were also made for unlisted one-way streets in the city. The entire length of May Street, the east side of Fielding Street, and the west side of Fielding were all updated in the city's traffic schedule.

"To increase the safety of the city, this is a simple thing that can be done to start it. I also want to thank Councilman (Ben) Lapham who was the person who helped us realize that we had some one-way streets that weren't listed in our current codes," Collins said.

Other business

The city also approved a contract with Barton & Loguidice in Liverpool to conduct a study on the processing of biosolids at the wastewater treatment plant. The study will cost the city $35,222 of the $70,444 grand total.

NYSERDA will pay for the other half of the expense, according to the resolution. The study was requested by the Water and Sewer Commission as well as Superintendent Bill Norton.

Along with the biosolids study, the council also approved a consultant contract with Creighton-Manning of Albany to engineer work for the city's pavement preservation project.

Creighton-Manning has submitted a proposal for $40,000 to investigate existing sanitary and storm sewer conditions, design sanitary improvements and provide construction cost estimates, according to the resolution.

The pavement work will be paid for by American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the water and sewer department. A possible combination of grants and low-cost loans will be investigated to fund the engineering and construction to follow.