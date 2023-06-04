GLENS FALLS — Although other states have LGBTQ+ communities fighting for their rights, Glens Falls celebrated its pride in and acceptance of those residents on Sunday.

Lower Adirondack PRIDE organized a celebration that included a march around City Park, drag sho, and story time for kids. Cam Cardinale, the organization's president, said the location played a key role in turnout this year. The event was attended by over 500 people.

"We wanted to have it in City Park to increase the event's visibility," he said.

Clad in a variety of pride flags, colorful outfits and a lot of smiles, community members not only celebrated, but also participated in learning about local services that support transgender rights with gender-affirming health care.

"We are there to provide access to health care regardless of who you are, regardless of who you love, regardless of the way you were born, or regardless of the way you were born and now you identify as somebody else," Ray Agnew, vice president/hospital and community engagement of Glens Falls Hospital said. "You deserve the best care we can provide, you deserve to be called by the name you want to be called by, and we will do everything in our power to make sure you are getting the best health care that you possibly can.

Diana Palmer, Glens Falls Third Ward councilwoman and a marriage and family therapist, spoke about how her life's work has been about supporting people to be their authentic selves and helping people overcome challenges to strengthen their relationships. She said she had one recurring thought while she was planning her speech.

"When I was thinking about what I wanted to say today I kept coming back to this simple thought: I have never had to worry that my relationship or my love would be rejected by others. I have never had to worry that just being me and loving who I love that I would be rejected by others," she said. "In a time where the world has so many divisions, I can't think of a noble endeavor to actively love."

With not knowing what if feels like to have her love rejected, Palmer wrote a poem that she read at the end of her speech:

A simple wish, a simple plea, to love and to work, to live and to be.

To not have to justify why you are you, and I am me.

A simple wish and a hope for us all, if we can't root for love can we stand for anything at all?

With one against another in a time so divided, when love finds a way we should never have to hide it.

Of all the things in this world to turn our hearts and minds against, rejecting love is the greatest offence.

As sure as I breathe I know hate will divide us, to heal what is broken love has to guide us.

A simple wish to see us through, to love and to work, to be me and to be you.

For love to be love to be love, and the world to reflect what we know to be true."

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, was in attendance and spoke about how she will continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights in New York's legislation.

"Our world can be a challenging place and certainly in the last couple of years we have seen legislation across the country create laws that are detrimental to the LGBT community, particularly the trans community. To be apart of a community where we embrace everyone, where love wins, where hate has no place, my heart is full," she said.

Other speeches were made by representatives from Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Southern Adirondack Independent Living and Alliance for Positive Health.

A march was lead around the block of City Park, first in silence for those who lost their lives or loved ones who felt they could never be themselves. A second walk around the block was filled with cheering and chanting for the LGBTQ+ community's voices to be heard.

There was also a moment of silence in the opening ceremony for those who have suffered in silence, not being able to express their true identity in fear of being rejected, disowned, or cast out.

At a time when drag shows are under attack in other parts of the nation, six drag queens and one drag king worked the gazebo stage and the lawn of City Park with their performances. Vendors with food, activities, drawings and more kept attendees on their toes, as well.

Cardinale also announced that 2024's Pride event will be somewhat different. Rather than four hours of fun on one day, the event will be extended to a three-day celebration.

He said Lower Adirondack PRIDE is grateful for those who have supported the event in any way.

"We're so thankful to have such a supportive community as well as local and state officials who care about every member of the Glens Falls community," he said.

