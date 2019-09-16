Glens Falls pot dealer pleads to felony, forfeits $46k
- Post-Star staff report
-
- 0
QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who police believe was a large-scale marijuana and concentrated cannabis dealer has been sentenced to 16 weekends in jail and 5 years on probation.
Matthew C. Rhodes, 24, of Bay Street, agreed to forfeit $46,758 in cash that was found in his home when police raided it last September.
Rhodes pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree criminal possession of marijuana for possession of more than a pound of the drug in Glens Falls. Felony charges for possession of quantities of two different types of concentrated cannabis were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 16 weekends in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation.
Recommended
Print Ads
Furniture
Furniture
Latest Local Offers
Northway Animal Emergency Clinic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.