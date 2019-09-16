QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who police believe was a large-scale marijuana and concentrated cannabis dealer has been sentenced to 16 weekends in jail and 5 years on probation.

Matthew C. Rhodes, 24, of Bay Street, agreed to forfeit $46,758 in cash that was found in his home when police raided it last September.

Rhodes pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree criminal possession of marijuana for possession of more than a pound of the drug in Glens Falls. Felony charges for possession of quantities of two different types of concentrated cannabis were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced him to 16 weekends in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation.