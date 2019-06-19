GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police will take part in a crosswalk safety effort this week and next week that officers hope will raise awareness to pedestrian safety issues.
Officers will be issuing warnings, which include educational pamphlets that include pedestrian safety information, this week as they focus on downtown crosswalks, Glens Falls Deputy Police Chief Joe Boisclair said.
Next week officers will begin issuing tickets to those who they witness failing to yield to pedestrians, but that enforcement will occur around Glens Falls, Boisclair said.
State statistics show 300 or so pedestrians are killed on New York's roads each year, with another 15,000 hurt.
In three-quarters of those, the drivers are typically deemed responsible for failing to yield the right of way and/or not paying attention.
