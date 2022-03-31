Glens Falls police still in search of Walgreens burglar

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department is still in search of the man who attempted to burglarize the Walgreens pharmacy on Broad Street in Glens Falls on Sunday.

More information pertaining to the attempted larceny was released Thursday by the Police Department.

According to video surveillance in the store, the suspect is described as being a white man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, clad in a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, police said.

The man was also wearing a blue mask, a dark-colored baseball hat and dark-colored gloves, police said.

The man entered Walgreens about 5:25 p.m. and went to the back of the store where the pharmacy is located.

According to police, the unarmed man did not communicate with the employees and jumped over the counter of the pharmacy without notice. The man fled and dropped the items in the store.

He left the building before the police arrived, and fled by foot southbound away from the store.

According to a news release on Thursday, the incident is a burglary and attempted larceny, as well as criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

"We do not know if there is any connection between this incident and the bank robbery yet," police Detective Sgt. Seth French said Thursday.

The Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. on Broad Street was robbed on Monday around 10:25 a.m. That investigation is ongoing.

The police are asking that anyone with information to contact the Glens Falls Police Department at 518-761-3840.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.