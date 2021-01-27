 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glens Falls police seek help finding missing 83-year-old man
0 comments
alert top story

Glens Falls police seek help finding missing 83-year-old man

{{featured_button_text}}
Charles H. Buchanan

Buchanan 

 Provided photo

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday.

Charles H. Buchanan was last seen in the area of Glens Falls Hospital walking west on Hudson Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Police said he had just been released from the hospital and was supposed to get into a taxi, but he did not show up.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Buchanan is white and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red-and-black plaid coat, according to a news release. 

Buchanan has unspecified medical conditions.

If people have information about Buchanan’s whereabouts or if they see him, they are asked to contact Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News