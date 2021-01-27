Glens Falls police seek help finding missing 83-year-old man

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old man who went missing on Tuesday.

Charles H. Buchanan was last seen in the area of Glens Falls Hospital walking west on Hudson Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Police said he had just been released from the hospital and was supposed to get into a taxi, but he did not show up.

Buchanan is white and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red-and-black plaid coat, according to a news release.

Buchanan has unspecified medical conditions.

If people have information about Buchanan’s whereabouts or if they see him, they are asked to contact Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840.

