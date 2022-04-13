Glens Falls Police saw rise in arrests, decrease in calls for service in 2021

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department saw its total number of arrests increase by 67% in 2021, with the number of felonies increasing from 101 in 2020 to 178 in 2021.

The total calls for service or blotters generated by the department decreased from 18,710 to 15,297, according to the annual report. That represents an 18% drop from 2020.

Police Chief Jarred Smith, who has held the position since last June, noted that the decrease in calls for service is not surprising.

The previous chief had the department conduct more business checks in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're not just closed at night, they're closed completely," Smith said. "We took it upon ourselves to assign officers to check these businesses each and every shift."

Smith said he didn't have an explanation as to why the total number of arrests increased while calls for service went down.

"That's all case specific as to what's going on. You can have 100 blotters and out of those there are two arrests," Smith said.

He said that state bail reform could be a contributing factor to the rise in arrests.

In 2019, bail reform was passed, which eliminated cash bail and the judge's discretion to set bail for most nonviolent crimes and misdemeanors.

Smith said that leads to people being released on appearance tickets, which doesn't guarantee that they will return to court. If they don't, there will be a warrant issued, which would lead to another arrest.

"That obviously has all changed over the last two years, so that's another reason why arrests can go up. You can have warrants for people who we just release and kick out the door because we can't hold them, we can't put them in front of a judge because of the law," he said.

Department goals

Glens Falls Police are also continuing to work on some goals that were set at the start of 2021.

The department was able to reinstate the bike patrol unit. Smith said that there were two new patrol bikes purchased and three officers have been trained and certified to patrol by bike in the city.

Officers are sent to a week’s worth of training, which is covered by the department’s budget each year. The entire department will not be trained for the patrol. Smith noted that it is based on interest. He said that a lot of the training offered within the department is interest-based.

Smith said residents in the city should expect to see the bike patrol unit in the streets soon.

“We’re just kind of waiting for nicer weather to get that up and rolling,” he said.

The department had the goal of hiring a police social work manager in 2021. The department was not able to get that done during the year, but Smith said there has been a job description created for the role in coordination with Social Services.

Within the next month, the department is looking to post about the exam required for the position and get the word out to potentially interested social workers.

“The reform committee wanted to have this done in 2021, but it wasn’t budgeted for 2021,” Smith said. “We had to wait and see how we were going to pay for that.”

He explained that the city will be paying the social worker for the first year of the position’s existence. After that it will become a part of the department’s budget each year.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

