Glens Falls police reform plans moving forward

GLENS FALLS — The city is looking into using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to hire a police department social worker, fulfilling one of the primary obligations laid out in its police reform plan adopted earlier this year.
News of the city’s planned use of the funds, which is not yet certain, came during a meeting of the police reform committee Wednesday.
An executive order last year from then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo required all municipalities to adopt police reform plans in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by police in Minneapolis.
Much of the city’s 10-page plan, drafted by around a dozen stakeholders over a five-month period, focuses on increasing transparency within the department, expanding recruitment efforts and tackling mental health issues by, among other things, hiring a social worker who can assist on calls.
“I think we are going to try and fund that through the stimulus that we got from COVID, at least … for the first years, just because there is a big emphasis on effects of mental health,” said 3rd Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer.
The American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill approved by Congress earlier this year, set aside millions in funding for local municipalities that can be used to recover lost revenues and pay for infrastructure projects relating to water, sewer and broadband.
Funds can also be used to assist residents and businesses hurt by the pandemic, provide premium pay for essential workers and address a number of other health-related concerns, including those pertaining to mental health.
Glens Falls received more than $12 million under the law, which will be paid out in a pair of equal installments over the next two years. The city has already allocated money to upgrade its drinking water facility and to help Habitat for Humanity restore a number of vacant properties.
Palmer said the number of welfare checks and domestic violence incidents in the city have increased since the pandemic began, issues she said a social worker could help address.
“That’s kind of consistent with what we saw across the state and the country, so we were able to make a case to try and fund that program that way,” she said. “We’ll have to figure that out in the budget as an ongoing thing, but at least this will get us started.”
Police Chief Jarred Smith said he is working with Warren County Civil Service to draft a job description, which will include the salary.
Smith became the city’s lead law enforcement officer after former Chief Joseph Boisclair’s sudden retirement earlier this year. He said he expects more details will be revealed in the months ahead.
The city has slowly been making progress on its police reform plan, although work remains.
Most of the department’s policies can now be reviewed on the police department’s website, and a community liaison officer, tasked with expanding the department’s outreach, was hired earlier this year.
But plans to add training for officers and adopt a diversion program for low-level offenders have stalled for financial reasons.
Recruitment efforts have also faced obstacles, as the department struggles to find qualified candidates. The reform plan seeks to diversify the city’s primarily white police force and recruit individuals who grew up in the community.
“Recruitment is difficult right now,” Smith said. “We’re trying to hire people, but not a lot of people are banging on our door right now.”
Smith said the department is currently seeking to hire three officers and received 30 qualified candidates through the last civil service exam. Just six followed up and only five met the criteria necessary to move forward in the process.
The candidates must still pass background checks and psychological evaluations.
Candidates seeking law enforcement jobs often apply to openings across the state, which diminishes the pool. The city’s fire department has faced a similar issue, Smith said.
“I think the recruitment part is something that we need to work on,” he said.
The city’s police reform committee is expected to meet again in six months.
