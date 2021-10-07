Glens Falls police reform plans moving forward

GLENS FALLS — The city is looking into using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to hire a police department social worker, fulfilling one of the primary obligations laid out in its police reform plan adopted earlier this year.

News of the city’s planned use of the funds, which is not yet certain, came during a meeting of the police reform committee Wednesday.

An executive order last year from then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo required all municipalities to adopt police reform plans in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by police in Minneapolis.

Much of the city’s 10-page plan, drafted by around a dozen stakeholders over a five-month period, focuses on increasing transparency within the department, expanding recruitment efforts and tackling mental health issues by, among other things, hiring a social worker who can assist on calls.

“I think we are going to try and fund that through the stimulus that we got from COVID, at least … for the first years, just because there is a big emphasis on effects of mental health,” said 3rd Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer.