Glens Falls police reform plans close to being revealed

GLENS FALLS — After months of mostly closed-door meetings, the city’s police reform committee is inching closer to unveiling an initial draft of plans to reform the Glens Falls Police Department.
Members of the 14-person committee have received copies of the plans and are currently reviewing the results of a city-issued survey, which was released earlier this month as a way of soliciting public input on the reform process.
“We presented a draft proposal to the committee members. We also presented them with the survey results … so they can look at that,” Fifth Ward Common Councilman Jim Clark told members of the Common Council on Tuesday.
Clark, who is heading the city’s police reform efforts, said more than 260 people responded to the survey, which was available online for seven days between Dec. 9 and Dec. 16. The committee has also been accepting public input through email via the contact page found on the police department’s website.
The survey focused on five areas identified by the committee, including community engagement and transparency; officer education and training; recruitment and retention; grievance and complaint policy as well as civilian oversight; and mental health and diversion programs.
Clark said the committee is heading in the right direction, but noted the public provided several ideas currently not included in the proposal, which are now being incorporated.
“We’re heading in a positive direction with the areas that we’re looking at,” he said. “There were also a couple of suggestions we’ll look and see how we can put them into the overall proposal.”
The committee has been working to draft the proposal since October following an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring all police agencies in the state to develop plans to reinvent and modernize the way they conduct operations.
Cuomo issued the order in the wake of the police-involved killing of George Floyd, which sparked nationwide protests — including several demonstrations in the Glens Falls area — demanding police reform and an end to systemic racism.
Final plans must be submitted to the state by April 1 or departments risk losing state funding.
But several of the city’s reform meetings took place behind closed door despite guidelines from the state requiring the monthslong process be open to the public.
The committee recently began recording its meetings and uploading them to the city’s YouTube channel and has released minutes and other material from the previous unrecorded meetings on the Glens Falls Police Department’s website.
The committee will meet again via Skype either Jan. 11 or 14 to discuss the initial proposal. The meeting will be recorded and uploaded at a later date.
