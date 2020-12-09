Glens Falls police reform committee seeking public input

GLENS FALLS — The city's police reform committee is seeking public input as plans take shape to overhaul parts of the city's Police Department.
Members of the public have until Dec. 16 to complete a short online survey relating to five areas of focus identified by the 14-person committee at a series of mostly closed-door meetings. Results of the survey will be made public at a later date.
The committee's meetings have since been moved into public view and can be found on the city's YouTube channel.
The areas of focus include: community engagement and transparency; officer education and training; recruitment and retention; grievance and complaint policy as well as civilian oversight; and mental health and diversion programs.
Months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring police departments across New York to develop a more community-based approach to policing, a number of local committees have started drafting reform plans.
Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark, who is heading the city's police reform efforts, told the Common Council on Tuesday an initial plan should be made public sometime next month.
The survey is being used to gather public input that will be incorporated into the plans and to solicit ideas that may have been overlooked.
"With COVID and everything, we're just looking for ways to reach out to the community and get their input on top of what we're already doing right now, " Clark said.
Support Local Journalism
Mayor Dan Hall appointed the committee earlier this year in response to an executive order issued in June by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that created the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. The order requires all police departments to draft and submit reform plans based on public input or risk losing state funding.
The order followed the police-involved death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Final plans must be submitted by April 1.
Clark said the city's police department is ahead of other departments in the state.
"As a public service, we always want to look to better ourselves, and I think this is an opportunity to do that, not only for the police department but for the city as a whole," he said.
For most of its existence, the police reform committee met behind closed doors. But the meetings last month were moved into the public eye after The Post-Star highlighted the lack of transparency.
Members of the public will be allowed to voice concerns about the reform plan during a public hearing, which will be scheduled after plans are released.
Clark has said plans will be revised based on the feedback.
Information on the city's police reform efforts and survey can be found on the Glens Falls Police Department's website at www.glensfallspd.com/category/news.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.