Glens Falls police reform committee seeking public input

"With COVID and everything, we're just looking for ways to reach out to the community and get their input on top of what we're already doing right now, " Clark said.

Mayor Dan Hall appointed the committee earlier this year in response to an executive order issued in June by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that created the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. The order requires all police departments to draft and submit reform plans based on public input or risk losing state funding.

The order followed the police-involved death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota who died after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Final plans must be submitted by April 1.

Clark said the city's police department is ahead of other departments in the state.

"As a public service, we always want to look to better ourselves, and I think this is an opportunity to do that, not only for the police department but for the city as a whole," he said.

For most of its existence, the police reform committee met behind closed doors. But the meetings last month were moved into the public eye after The Post-Star highlighted the lack of transparency.