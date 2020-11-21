Glens Falls police reform committee eyes greater transparency

“I think if we had that position, that person could be a source to take the complaint sometimes, but also of information. They can inform the person of the process,” she said.

It remains unclear who would assume the liaison role, but committee members decided to include the position as part of an initial draft of the reform plan, which is expected to be unveiled in January and reworked in the weeks that follow.

Jabes Prado, the executive director of Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates, a nonprofit that deals with disadvantaged youths, suggested the department create a YouTube page and produce short explainer videos, which would elaborate on everything on how to file a criminal complaint to the process of a use-of-force investigation.

“We can always provide updated information via YouTube and also have a sign-language interpreter to provide that to our people who are hearing impaired,” he said.

Members of the committee seemed to like to idea, though some said there’s value in face-to-face meetings between police officers and the public, particularly in a small city like Glens Falls.

Boisclair said he would make it a priority to meet with community members going forward.