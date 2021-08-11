Glens Falls police officer honored for saving choking child

GLENS FALLS — When Glens Falls Police Officer Hunter Barton was responding to a 911 call last month for a 3-week-old infant who was choking, he knew exactly what to do.

Not only had he received training as part of his job, but the same thing had happened to his then 2-week-old infant daughter, Ezra, when she got an object lodged in her throat.

Barton was patrolling the city on July 12 just after 7 p.m. when he responded to the call at the Warren Street residence of Destiny Brown and her daughter Laci Mickel. Laci had choked on some formula.

When he pulled up to the scene, Brown was holding the infant and she was not breathing and unresponsive.

Video of the incident shows Barton taking the baby in his arms and using some back blows to dislodge the formula.

“Go ahead! Go ahead! Get it out! Get it out! There you go,” he said. Laci could be heard crying as she begins to breathe again. She was checked on scene by Glens Falls Fire Department medical personnel.

For his actions, Barton was honored with the Life Saving Award in a ceremony Wednesday at Glens Falls City Hall. Barton said he was very appreciative of the city and the family for this award.