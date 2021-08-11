Glens Falls police officer honored for saving choking child

GLENS FALLS — When Glens Falls Police Officer Hunter Barton was responding to a 911 call last month for a 3-week-old infant who was choking, he knew exactly what to do.
Not only had he received training as part of his job, but the same thing had happened to his then 2-week-old infant daughter, Ezra, when she got an object lodged in her throat.
Barton was patrolling the city on July 12 just after 7 p.m. when he responded to the call at the Warren Street residence of Destiny Brown and her daughter Laci Mickel. Laci had choked on some formula.
When he pulled up to the scene, Brown was holding the infant and she was not breathing and unresponsive.
Video of the incident shows Barton taking the baby in his arms and using some back blows to dislodge the formula.
“Go ahead! Go ahead! Get it out! Get it out! There you go,” he said. Laci could be heard crying as she begins to breathe again. She was checked on scene by Glens Falls Fire Department medical personnel.
For his actions, Barton was honored with the Life Saving Award in a ceremony Wednesday at Glens Falls City Hall. Barton said he was very appreciative of the city and the family for this award.
“I was glad I got there when I did. It’s an honor to be recognized with this,” he said.
The family had wanted to attend, but Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said Brown had to go out of town.
Glens Falls Police Chief Jarred Smith presented Barton with the certificate.
“I would like to thank you for your dedication to the city of Glens Falls and congratulate you on this well-deserved award,” he said.
Mayor Dan Hall said he is proud of Barton.
“I don’t know if I could have done what he did,” Hall said. “It just goes to show what kind of police force we have and training we have, when we can have a young officer save a 3-week-old life.”
Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, also honored Barton.
“Officer Barton, what you showed was courage, professionalism, leadership and exactly what all of our young men and woman aspire to,” she said.
Barton is a graduate of Queensbury High School. He lives in Glens Falls with his wife, Julia, and his 2-year-old daughter.
“It was good to know that I saved a life. And if it was my daughter in the same situation, I’d be very appreciative of the individual,” he said.
