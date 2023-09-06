Complaints of juveniles in Glens Falls verbally accosting drivers, gathering in the Park Street Parking Garage, and fighting has the Glens Falls City Police Department busy.

Chief Jarred Smith said that an assault at Downtown City Tavern on Tuesday, Aug. 22 remains under investigation after adults at the restaurant on Elm Street attempted break up the fight among the juveniles.

The police department issued a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 23 that addressed the juveniles on bicycles committing crimes, saying the department hands the cases off to Family Court when they are filed. Smith said the number of complaints this summer regarding rowdy kids is larger than 2022.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” Smith said about the juvenile cases being handed off to family court. “We have multiple cases ongoing and it seems to be the same group of kids.”

The kids range in age from 12 to 16 and have been riding their bikes in and out of traffic, according to Smith. He said they have been taking up the road and when drivers confront the kids, and the drivers are verbally accosted by the juveniles.

Smith said he hopes the number of complaints will slow down with students returning to the classroom on Thursday, Sept. 7.

In the Park Street Parking Garage, Smith said the juveniles have been using the area as a place to ride their bikes, but with cars coming and going through the building it has become a safety issue.

He has encouraged drivers to call 911 if rather than engage with the kids.

“We’ve received numerous calls about them riding their bikes in there so we go and kick them out, then they come back because it’s a fun place for them to ride,” he said. “We’re trying to keep them out of there as much as possible.”

The number of complaints has officers frustrated as they only can do so much when it comes to juveniles. Smith said juveniles are only detained unless they commit a large offence. Incidents cannot be investigated without victim cooperation.

“If they’ve committed a crime we will investigate that crime, identify them. We need cooperation from the victims with a statement,” he said.

Smith said the department will continue to investigate the incidents as well as the juvenile’s parents as they can be charged with endangerment of a child’s welfare as well as failure to exercise control over a minor.

Anyone with information about an incident or related to a case can contact the Glens Falls Police Department by calling 518-761-3840.