Glens Falls police forum ends abruptly following racial slurs

GLENS FALLS — A public forum intended to give residents an opportunity to ask questions about the city’s proposed police reform plan was cut short on Thursday evening after several individuals disrupted the meeting with racial slurs.

The Zoom videoconference meeting had just gotten underway when the individuals began unmuting their microphones and making racist comments, and they filled the public chat room, included as part of the meeting, with typed-out racist comments, including the N-word.

“Officer, a ——— broke into my house,” one of the individuals said, using the N-word. Another voice repeated the racial slur in a question to an “officer” about shooting a trespasser on a farm.

At one point, someone asked if an officer would be willing to perform an act involving defecation, and at another, the N.W.A song “F—- the Police” could be heard.

The individuals were thrown off the meeting as quickly as possible, but more kept logging on, forcing the city to abruptly end the meeting, said Jim Clark, the city’s Fifth Ward councilman and head of its police reform committee.

“It’s disgusting and appalling,” he said in an interview after the meeting. “I’m so embarrassed. It’s ridiculous.”