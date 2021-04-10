Glens Falls police discipline records show vehicle crashes, use of force incidents

GLENS FALLS — More than 20 officers belonging to the Police Department have faced some type of disciplinary action in the past five years for a wide range of offenses, including vehicle crashes, excessive force and, in one incident, failing to properly report an alleged case of child abuse, according to a review of department records.
Nearly 600 pages of police discipline records, which have long been shielded from public view, were obtained by The Post-Star through a Dec. 14 Freedom of Information Law Request.
The records show 22 officers have faced some form of discipline for violating department policies on 26 different occasions between Jan. 1, 2015 and the day the request was filed.
Most of the incidents resulted in nothing more than a letter in the officer's file and counseling from a superior officer, including 10 vehicle crashes. Of those crashes, two involved officers curbing the tire of a patrol car, causing minor damage.
The crashes resulted in more than $20,000 in damages paid for by the city’s insurance, according to documents.
Two officers were disciplined for violating the department’s use of force policy, including one who was suspended for five days in 2018 for pepper spraying a suspect’s face during a traffic stop.
The officer also had to undergo three use of force training classes as a result of the incident.
A second officer, in 2015, used a Taser on a fleeing suspect, who then fell, resulting in minor scrapes to their face. The officer was not suspended but was warned that another violation of the department’s use of force policy would result in disciplinary action, according to documents.
One incident, involving a rookie police officer just off probation, involved an alleged incident of child abuse in 2019, in which the officer failed to properly notify child protective services. The officer was suspended for 30 days without pay, according to records.
A higher standard
Chief Joseph Boisclair — who declined to comment on any of the incidents and denied a request to make any of the officers available for an interview — said the department keeps stringent records to identify patterns of misconduct.
The hundreds of pages of records — which include lengthy accident reports and witness testimony — are a reflection of how the department holds its officers to a higher standard than most police agencies, he said.
“We hold our officers to a high standard. We have policies that are very clear,” Boisclair said. “If officers are in compliance with those policies, they’re going to be fine. If they’re not in compliance with those policies, as administrators, it is our job to make sure that they are.”
Unveiled for first time
Police disciplinary records were kept out of public view for decades because of a provision in New York Civil Rights law known as 50-a, which prevented their release.
But the state Legislature repealed the law last year as a part of a package of criminal justice reforms passed shortly after the police-involved death of George Floyd. A Black man from Minnesota, Floyd was killed when a police officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked civil unrest nationwide, including several demonstrations in the Glens Falls area. It prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue an executive order, creating the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative and requiring all local police agencies to develop reform plans.
In Glens Falls, the result was a 10-page plan that focuses heavily on mental health and addiction and increasing transparency within the department.
Boisclair said the department has nothing to hide and is not above criticism.
But, he stressed, police officers are human and make mistakes. Discipline is about correcting the errors.
“It’s something we take very seriously,” Boisclair said. “I think we have a great department and a lot of really good officers, but you can’t work in the field that we do — we’re human services. We’re human; we’re going to make mistakes.”
Handling discipline
All disciplinary actions taken against officers within the last five years followed an internal review.
The department received five citizen complaints during the same period, but no disciplinary action resulted after the incidents were investigated.
Anyone can file a complaint against an officer by calling the department or stopping by the Ridge Street precinct and talking with an officer.
An investigation is conducted, which, if proved valid, may result in discipline, depending on the severity of the incident and the officer’s past record.
The department can also initiate its own investigations of officers’ conduct, following a review of each arrest or incident report.
Each incident report is reviewed by the officer’s direct supervisor and then by another high-ranking official, Boisclair said.
Body-camera footage is sent to the Warren County District Attorney’s office, where it is reviewed, he said.
The process has resulted in the discipline of one officer, according to documents.
In 2019, an officer was caught on camera, making threatening remarks toward a suspect in a domestic violence incident.
After the officer pushed the intoxicated suspect into a chair, the two began yelling at each other, according to documents detailing the encounter.
“Don’t touch my woman,” the suspect said, according to a transcript.
“Or what? I’ll f—- you up and I’ll f—- her up. Shut your mouth,” the officer responded.
The incident was reported by Rebecca Nealon, the assistant district attorney for Warren County.
The officer received additional counseling as a result.
Boisclar said discipline is determined by the severity of the incident and an officer’s disciplinary records, all of which is reviewed by the city’s Board of Public Safety, which ultimately decides what action will be taken.
“Each chief has the ability to make their recommendations, but the board has the ability to make whatever decision they want,” he said. “A lot of it is based on precedent.”
A closer look
On Jan. 20 of last year, an officer was suspended for 30 days for an incident that took place a year earlier and involved an alleged incident of child abuse.
A person stopped by the police station on May 17, 2019 and showed the officer — who had just ended their probation period after recently being hired — images of bruising on their child, who had been just picked up after staying with a family friend.
The parent said they were unsure how they wanted to proceed, but under state law, all incidents of child abuse must immediately be handed over to child protective services. An incident report wasn’t filled out until May 23, six days later.
The officer was suspended for 30 days without pay as a result.
In 2018, another officer received a five-day suspension after pepper-spraying the face of a suspect during a traffic stop.
The incident violated the department’s use of force policy, but in a deposition, the officer said he did not “feel safe,” because the suspect was acting aggressively.
Both officers are still employed by the department.
Boisclair said, while the department is not above criticism, a few incidents should not reflect on the department, or the officers, as a whole.
“Some of those same officers that have discipline in their file, I can go into their personnel file and give you letters of commendation for doing outstanding jobs,” he said.
He added: “I don’t want to lose sight that people make mistakes and a good cop can have discipline in their folder and still be a good cop.”
