Glens Falls police discipline records show vehicle crashes, use of force incidents

The parent said they were unsure how they wanted to proceed, but under state law, all incidents of child abuse must immediately be handed over to child protective services. An incident report wasn’t filled out until May 23, six days later.

The officer was suspended for 30 days without pay as a result.

In 2018, another officer received a five-day suspension after pepper-spraying the face of a suspect during a traffic stop.

The incident violated the department’s use of force policy, but in a deposition, the officer said he did not “feel safe,” because the suspect was acting aggressively.

Both officers are still employed by the department.

Boisclair said, while the department is not above criticism, a few incidents should not reflect on the department, or the officers, as a whole.

“Some of those same officers that have discipline in their file, I can go into their personnel file and give you letters of commendation for doing outstanding jobs,” he said.

He added: “I don’t want to lose sight that people make mistakes and a good cop can have discipline in their folder and still be a good cop.”

