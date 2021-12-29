Glens Falls Police Department raising money for K-9 equipment

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police Officer Kirsten Lunder has started a GoFundMe page to raise money to get the proper transportation, safety and training equipment for the department’s K-9 program.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page had raised $2,135. The fundraising goal is set at $10,000.

“Around $10,000 would outfit one vehicle,” Lunder said.

The goal is to get the right equipment for Rye, the new police dog.

There is plenty of equipment that the department is looking to obtain through this fundraiser.

The department is looking to outfit a police vehicle with a heat sensor with a door popper, which will cost roughly $2,100 plus labor. The heat sensor can be configured to notify the handler via cellphone of a heat- or mechanical-related issue with the vehicle or dog. The door popper can be used by the handler to release the dog to assist in offender apprehension.

A patrol vehicle can cost between $30,000 and $50,000 once it is outfitted with the proper equipment needed for normal patrol functions.

Police Lt. Carl Mattison said that, typically, the vehicles will cost closer to $50,000 with all of the lights and computers included.

“Sometimes we are able to pull equipment from an older car and transfer it to the new car to save a little bit of money,” he said.

The department is also looking for a kennel to install in a vehicle, which will cost about $3,000 plus labor. The instillation of the kennel alone can cost several thousand dollars, according to the department.

Police officials are also looking for a K-9 ballistic vest, which will cost around $800, and pseudo drugs to assist in Rye’s narcotics training. Those kits can cost between $400 and $700 and expire in roughly a year’s time.

Currently, the training for Rye consists of getting used to being on patrol with Lunder. Rye is getting used to being in the patrol car, hearing the sirens and being in different situations.

“The idea is we want it to be happy all of the time, very minimal corrections right now because we are still considered to be bonding,” Lunder said.

In the spring, Lunder said that Rye will begin narcotics training, where he will learn to detect various narcotics such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Depending on how much money is raised by the department, some of the funding could cover some of the training costs as well.

“Right now the main goal is the equipment,” Lunder said. “If it can help assist with the payment for training that would be amazing.”

Lunder stressed the importance of using police dogs to provide a better service to the community.

Rye was selected by the department partially due to his temperament. Lunder said she feels safe bringing Rye anywhere and knows that he will always be on his best behavior.

“He’s very friendly. He’s a good tool for the community. We can do a lot of work in the schools and I’m very comfortable bringing him there because he’s so level-headed,” she said.

She thinks that it is a great idea for the department to use Rye and potentially other K-9s to help with law enforcement.

“I think it’s a really good tool in the community. Criminal-wise, missing person-wise, even finding drugs and stuff that’s all a great way to deter crime in a community and I think it’s a good choice for the city to have a K-9 program,” she said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

