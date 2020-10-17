Glens Falls Police Department eyeing reforms, including diversion program for some low-level offenders

GLENS FALLS — A year before the policing killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked nationwide protests and an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring all police departments in the state to develop a more community-based approach, Glens Falls Police Department was already discussing potential reforms.

The department has been looking to implement the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which would allow some low-level offenders dealing with underlying conditions to avoid arrest by agreeing to enter into a treatment program.

“We know there are societal issues that as a department we can’t arrest our way out of, and we can also recognize that as police officers, we may not always be the best person, or best organization, to handle certain issues,” said Police Chief Anthony Lydon.

The program, or LEAD as it’s commonly referred to as, was developed in 2011 by a group of law enforcement officials, lawyers, criminal justice reform advocates and mental health and drug counselors in Seattle as a way of breaking the cycle of incarceration for those suffering with underlying conditions like drug addiction, homelessness and mental health issues.