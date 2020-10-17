Glens Falls Police Department eyeing reforms, including diversion program for some low-level offenders

GLENS FALLS — A year before the policing killing of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked nationwide protests and an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring all police departments in the state to develop a more community-based approach, Glens Falls Police Department was already discussing potential reforms.
The department has been looking to implement the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which would allow some low-level offenders dealing with underlying conditions to avoid arrest by agreeing to enter into a treatment program.
“We know there are societal issues that as a department we can’t arrest our way out of, and we can also recognize that as police officers, we may not always be the best person, or best organization, to handle certain issues,” said Police Chief Anthony Lydon.
The program, or LEAD as it’s commonly referred to as, was developed in 2011 by a group of law enforcement officials, lawyers, criminal justice reform advocates and mental health and drug counselors in Seattle as a way of breaking the cycle of incarceration for those suffering with underlying conditions like drug addiction, homelessness and mental health issues.
More than 40 police departments across the country have adopted the program, including those in the city of Albany and Schoharie County. Elsewhere, 74 others — including departments in Ithaca, Schenectady and Rensselaer — are in the process of either exploring, developing or launching LEAD programs of their own.
Lydon said adopting the program will build on the progress the department has made in recent years to better serve the city. He pointed to the department’s accreditation with New York state five years ago as an example of forward thinking that has benefited the community.
The program, he said, will be part of the department's plans to satisfy the governor's order, though additional proposals are still in the works, Lydon said.
A closer look
The city made 1,089 total arrests last year, according to its annual report. That’s down from 1,429 the year prior.
Of those arrested in 2019, 531 were either misdemeanor offenses or violations. There were 104 drug-related arrests, according to the report.
But it’s unclear just how many of those arrested would qualify for the LEAD program.
Lydon, who will be retiring from the department early next year, said there are still details that need to be worked out before the program can be adopted in Glens Falls, but he’s hoping the department can move forward with the program sometime in 2021.
Assistant Police Chief Joseph Boisclair will succeed Lydon beginning Jan. 10. The pair have worked closely in developing plans to bring the LEAD program to the city.
Part of the work that needs to be done is developing a list of qualifying offenses and figuring out how the police department can utilize other agencies in the region to provide the necessary resources to address the issues facing a person who has entered into the program.
“There’s a lot of behind the scenes work that has to get done in order to get that off the ground, but we’re hopeful. We’re moving toward getting that program started,” Lydon said.
Cost will likely be a factor in adopting the program as well, he added.
The program would apply only to low-level offenders, not violent or felony offenders.
Lydon said the program is completely voluntary, which means if an offender refuses to enter into the program, they would be arrested and processed as normal.
Victims would also have a say in whether an individual faces arrest or not.
“Obviously, the victim has legal rights as well,” Lydon said.
Once enrolled, a person would be assigned a counselor that will ensure the person is following through with the assigned treatment program or service.
Lydon said the program will be a major component of the department’s plans to develop a more community-oriented system of policing in the city moving forward.
Further changes
Police departments throughout New York have until April 1 to submit reform plans to the state or risk losing funding under an executive order issued by Cuomo earlier this year.
The governor issued the order around the same time the state Legislature approved a series of police reforms following the death of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis who was killed after a police officer there kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
A 14-person committee has been formed to develop plans to overhaul the department, though no substantial proposals have been made as of this writing. The committee has met only once, but will be meeting regularly going forward, Lydon said.
The state issued more than 100 pages of guidelines earlier this year to assist departments in developing plans.
Lydon said the department already meets many of the state’s requirements due to its accreditation status, but noted there is room for improvement, particularly when it comes to drug addiction and mental health issues.
“That’s the conversation we’re having now. Is there another avenue, another organization, another individual … that would be able to go with an officer to maybe mediate from the standpoint of a mental health professional, not from a police officer’s perspective,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
