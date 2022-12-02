 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glens Falls Police Department donates to toys program and honors retiring patrolman

GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Police Department officers recently raised funds within the department to purchase and donate toys to the Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys program.

Photo 1

Glens Falls American Legion Post 233 Commander Bob Zink joins members of the Glens Falls Police Department to accept toys donated by members of the department to the Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys program.

Glens Falls American Legion Post 233 Commander Bob Zink, who organized the Veterans Day ceremony at Crandall Park last month, represented the Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys program in a ceremony earlier this week.

In other Police Department news, Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association on his retirement from the Glens Falls Police Department.

Photo 2

Glens Falls Police Department Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling is congratulated earlier this week upon his retirement after 17 years on the force. 

Flewelling, who served 17 years with the Police Department as a patrol officer, was presented with a plaque in recognition of his service to the citizens of Glens Falls.

Flewelling is a U.S. Army veteran and a retired New York National Guard drill sergeant/staff sergeant.

